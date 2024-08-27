Supermom! Jana Kramer’s Expert Response To Daughter's Skepticism About Santa Keeps Magic Of Christmas Alive!

Jana Kramer just expertly dodged a bullet! Or, at least, the end of a very fun era!

On Monday’s episode of her Whine Down podcast, the One Tree Hill alum revealed her eldest Jolie is growing up — and she’s not ready for it! Specifically, the 8-year-old had some questions about a certain man who comes around once a year to deliver toys. You know, Santa Claus!! Jana recalled:

“Jolie goes, ‘Mommy, I was talking to this girl at lunch.’ … I was like, ‘OK, what did she say?’ She’s like, ‘She said that Santa’s not real.’ And she goes, ‘So, is it true, Mommy? Is Santa not real?’ And I just stared at her and I was like, ‘What do you believe? What do you think?’ Because in my mind, it’s not time for her [to] know that Santa’s not real.”

OMG! We bet Jana was stressing!!

The Christmas in Mississippi star is of the mindset that her kids — including 5-year-old Jace whom she also shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin and 9-month-old Roman whom she shares with husband Allan Russell — shouldn’t have to learn the truth about Santa until they are in “fifth grade or above” (so, around age 10). Because of that, she had to think quickly to navigate this convo! She shared:

“I just kinda turned the question around to her, and I just said, ‘What do you believe?’ And she said, ‘Yeah?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ And I was starting to stumble over my words. I was like, ‘Yes, Santa is real.’”

Jolie was then skeptical about magic, which her classmate also told her doesn’t exist, but Jana had a fast response to that, too! She said:

“I was like, ‘Baby, the magic of Christmas is, like, the most beautiful time.’”

Thankfully, it all worked! Jolie’s still a believer in Santa. But her momma did own up to two mythological creatures being fake, as she dished:

“[Jolie said], ‘But, I mean, the Easter Bunny isn’t real.’ And I was like, ‘100 percent, not real.’ She’s like, ‘Mommy, a bunny jumping around?’ I was like, ‘1,000 percent, that’s not real.’ And she’s like, ‘And the Tooth Fairy isn’t real either, is it?’ and I was like, ‘No, baby.’ So, she got those two.”

Oh, man. Feels like a slippery slope to reveal the truth about some and not all! Hopefully, Jolie doesn’t get to thinking too hard about any of this! Love that Jana’s trying to keep the magic alive for her children as long as possible!!

Now that the 8-year-old understands the truth about some holidays, though, the mother-daughter duo are going to work together to “make it fun for Jace and Roman.” Aw! That’ll be nice for the little girl!

Thoughts? How would you have handled this?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Jana Kramer/Instagram]