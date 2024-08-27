Jana Kramer Drags Blake Lively's Ignorant It Ends With Us Domestic Violence Comments!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jana Kramer is sharing her opinion on Blake Lively amid the It Ends With Us drama. And on this point she knows of what she speaks…

Thre’s been tons of criticism over how Blake has promoted the movie — especially compared to how her co-star Justin Baldoni is handling the press. Critics say the actress has been dismissive of the more serious aspects of the Colleen Hoover adaptation — which is all about domestic abuse and cycles of violence. Instead shes treating the movie like a fun rom com you should take all the girls to go see. The more it works — the movie is now Blake’s biggest hit ever — the more it has upset actual DV victims. And now, on Monday’s episode of her Whine Down podcast, Jana is weighing in.

Related: Blake Fears This Is ‘The End Of Her Career’ After Intense Backlash

Important to remember first, the singer/actress is a survivor of domestic violence. Her first husband Michael Gambino was convicted of attempted murder after he strangled the singer into unconsciousness. She’s been very open about her horrifying experiences, and she’s used her platform to raise awareness and help others who may be in similar situations — so it’s only natural she’s going to have an opinion on something so close to her heart.

On Monday, the 40-year-old admitted she hasn’t seen the movie yet because of the subject matter:

“I haven’t seen the movie. I have a tough time watching movies that deal with domestic violence given my history with it.”

She said she started to pay more attention to the film, though, as Blake’s controversy heated up:

“Then I started hearing stuff about the interviews, and for me, I was just, like, it made me sad because I just want the messaging to be about domestic violence and how to help people and how to get help.”

It was especially upsetting to Jana when the Gossip Girl alum seemed to explain her take on the movie, saying in a BBC interview that her character was “not just a survivor and she’s not just a victim” — because being a victim of violence shouldn’t define you. Blake explained at the time:

“While those are huge things to be, they are not her identity. She’s not defined by something that someone else did to her or an event that happened to her, even if it’s multiple events. She defines herself and I think that that’s deeply empowering to remind people that no one else can define you. No experience can define you. You define you. We really feel like we delivered a story that’s emotional and it’s fun, and it’s funny, and it’s painful, and it’s scary, and it’s tragic and it’s inspiring and that’s what life is.”

That’s a take alright. But Jana disagrees — and makes it clear she figures Blake is only arriving at her hypothesis because she hasn’t ever experienced anything like what she’s talking about:

“It’s hard for people to talk about domestic violence when they haven’t, themselves, been, in real life, had the hands of domestic violence on them. So, for people to say it doesn’t define you, it does define you.”

Jana explained:

It has made me who I am. And though people can say, ‘It doesn’t define you,’ it is one of the biggest pieces of me, is domestic violence, and has been the biggest thread in my life.”

So sad… but so very true for many survivors of domestic violence. We’re happy for Blake if she’s never experienced this kind of thing. But if that is indeed the case maybe she should be listening to the experts here?

What do YOU think of Jana’s take, Perezcious readers? Do you agree Blake doesn’t know what she’s talking about? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Jana Kramer/Instagram/Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]