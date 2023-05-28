Robert Redford Doesn’t Like Kissing?! Jane Fonda Spilling Classic Hollywood Tea!

Jane Fonda is spilling the tea about one of her former co-stars!

During a lengthy conversation at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, the 85-year-old actress did not hold back when talking about her experiences with former co-worker Robert Redford. As you may know, the 86-year-old actor starred as Jane’s leading man in four films – including 1967’s Barefoot in the Park and 1979’s The Electric Horseman. And sparks were apparently flying for the Oscar winner when it came to Robert! Jane admitted she was “in love with” him while making three out of the four movies together, adding:

“Which meant I had a really good time.”

The only problem? The activist noted that Robert wasn’t a big fan of locking lips on-screen, AND he never had a positive attitude while filming with her on set! Jane recalled:

“He did not like to kiss. I never said anything [to him about it]. And he’s always in a bad mood, and I always thought it was my fault. He’s a very good person. He just has an issue with women.”

“Issue with women?” Umm… What??! Of course, she did not elaborate on her comment. Instead, she shared that after working together in the 2017 film Our Souls at Night and having a different on-set experience, that’s when she realized she wasn’t to blame for his bad mood:

“The last movie I made with him was six years ago [Our Souls at Night]. What was I, about 80 years old or something like that. And I finally knew I had grown up. When he would come on the set three hours late in a bad mood, I knew it wasn’t my fault. We always had a good time.”

Innerestingly enough, this isn’t the first time that Jane has admitted The Way We Were star wasn’t a big fan of filming intimate scenes. She previously revealed in a 2017 interview:

“I live for sex scenes with him. He doesn’t like sex scenes, [but] he’s a great kisser.”

Despite having a bad attitude with Jane on set, though, it seems these two have formed a strong bond. For his part, Robert opened up about his longtime friendship with Jane in 2017, noting that things have “always been easy” between them due to the “love” they have for each other. Aww! He further expressed at the time:

“There’s a love there, there’s a connection there. It has to do with what your attitude is about work and what is your attitude about life.”

Reactions to Jane’s confession, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, KIKA/WENN]