What 'Wardrobe Malfunction'?! Janet Jackson's Stylist RIPS Justin Timberlake For Super Bowl Response!

Janet Jackson‘s 2004 Super Bowl halftime show stylist is speaking out about the “wardrobe malfunction” that infamously occurred during the singer’s performance that year with Justin Timberlake.

And the stylist wants to make two things VERY clear: he says the wardrobe did not malfunction, and he’s pissed at JT for coining that phrase that put all the fault on him from the very beginning!

Related: Janet Jackson’s Brothers Address Justin Timberlake’s Public Apology About 2004 Halftime Show

Of course, the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show saga is once again back in the news after a documentary aired over the weekend examining the incident itself and then-CBS executive Les Moonves‘ alleged role in the aftermath.

But now, the stylist who worked on Janet’s wardrobe that fateful night — Wayne Scot Lukas — is keen on having his say, too.

Speaking to Access Hollywood on Monday, he slammed Timberlake for coining the “wardrobe malfunction” phrase, explaining that it was never his intention to hurt or otherwise intentionally sabotage Janet, with whom he worked for years after that (below):

“I was hired to do a job. I did exactly what I was supposed to do. If I would’ve hurt my friend, I wouldn’t have worked with Janet for six years after the Super Bowl. I would have been fired that day.”

The veteran celebrity stylist went on to explain how he did what came natural to him — using “snaps and pins and velcro” to ensure that his client didn’t lose any part of her performance outfit during quick changes or other moves.

And so when Timberlake ripped off part of Jackson’s top during that fateful moment live on national TV, Lukas immediately witnessed all of the backlash — much of it directed at Janet.

More pointedly, though, Lukas also explained how angry he became at JT after the pop singer and future Social Network star came off stage and coined the infamous term that would define the incident:

“[He] came off the stage and said, ‘It was just a little wardrobe malfunction. We all want to give you something to think about.’ He coined that phrase, and when he said that, I thought, ‘Friendship over.’ Wardrobe malfunction? I don’t malfunction. I was a professional stylist. $10,000 a day back then. I can’t fail. Why did you say that?”

Lukas also blamed producers for not cutting away from the controversial shot in the seconds after it occurred, claiming that the network was supposed to “cut to black” and leave audiences none the wiser that Jackson’s breast was exposed.

He chillingly said:

“Somebody didn’t push the button. Somebody didn’t protect my friend.”

Wow…

Here are all of Wayne’s comments to Access Hollywood in that Monday interview (below):

FWIW, Janet has her own two-part film special coming out on A&E and Lifetime in January, and she has said she has plans to discuss the incident then.

Obviously, it’ll be very, very interesting to hear what she says.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF about everything here with your take, down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Nicky Nelson/Jason Mendez/WENN/Access Hollywood/YouTube]