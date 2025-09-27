Jason Kelce's HILARIOUS Response To NBA Stars Wanting To Meet Taylor Swift!

Just because you’re a star athlete doesn’t mean you can get a Taylor Swift meet-and-greet! Travis Kelce found that out the hard way. Though, admittedly, the attempt ultimately worked out alright for him… LOLz!

But that was a one-off! Stars will have to wait from now on! And that comes directly from her future brother-in-law!

On Thursday, Jason Kelce was a guest on the Roommates Show podcast, which is hosted by New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. During the episode, Jalen encouraged Josh to ask Jason “that” question he’d been wanting to ask, but he refused. Well, Jalen wasn’t about to let his teammate get away! He shouted:

“He wants to meet Taylor!”

Ha!

Related: Taylor & Travis NEED To Do These Things To Live Happily Ever After!

In response, the former Philadelphia Eagles player quipped:

“He wants to meet Taylor? Get in line, buddy!”

LOLz!! Clearly that’s something a lot of folks would like to do! See the moment (below):

Jalen: “He (Josh) wants to meet Taylor.” Jason: “Get in line buddy!” pic.twitter.com/ncWkVlGKWg — Roommates Show (@Roommates__Show) September 26, 2025

Too funny!

Sorry, Josh! Maybe next time. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]