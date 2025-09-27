Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Khloé Kardashian Is Now The Primary Caretaker Of Ex Tristan Thompson's Brother Amari -- Here's Why! Kylie Jenner Hidden From Knicks Jumbotron While On Date With Timothée Chalamet -- But Was It The NBA's Choice Or Hers?? Kylie Jenner Hints At Timothée Chalamet Bedroom Issue With Classic Sex And The City Quote! Kendall Jenner Is All Laughs Revealing She Chipped Her Front Tooth! Oh No!  Cardi B Confirms Romance With NFL Player Stefon Diggs With Courtside Date! Why Timothée Chalamet Didn’t Attend The Met Gala With Kylie Jenner! LeBron James Bails On Met Gala At The Last Minute Despite Being Named Honorary Chair! Kylie Jenner's HAWT New Bikini Selfies Feature A Nod To Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet! LOOK! Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Pack On PDA At Lakers Game! LOOK! Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Mic'd Up Watching The Lakers Is The Funniest Thing You Will See All Day! Shaq Abruptly Runs Off TV Set For Bathroom Emergency: ‘Sorry About That, America’ High School Girls' Basketball Coach Fired After Shocking Video Shows Him Pulling Player's Hair Following Loss

Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce's HILARIOUS Response To NBA Stars Wanting To Meet Taylor Swift!

Jason Kelce's HILARIOUS Response To NBA Stars Wanting To Meet Taylor Swift!

Just because you’re a star athlete doesn’t mean you can get a Taylor Swift meet-and-greet! Travis Kelce found that out the hard way. Though, admittedly, the attempt ultimately worked out alright for him… LOLz!

But that was a one-off! Stars will have to wait from now on! And that comes directly from her future brother-in-law!

On Thursday, Jason Kelce was a guest on the Roommates Show podcast, which is hosted by New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. During the episode, Jalen encouraged Josh to ask Jason “that” question he’d been wanting to ask, but he refused. Well, Jalen wasn’t about to let his teammate get away! He shouted:

“He wants to meet Taylor!”

Ha!

Related: Taylor & Travis NEED To Do These Things To Live Happily Ever After!

In response, the former Philadelphia Eagles player quipped:

“He wants to meet Taylor? Get in line, buddy!”

LOLz!! Clearly that’s something a lot of folks would like to do! See the moment (below):

Too funny!

Sorry, Josh! Maybe next time. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 26, 2025 18:10pm PDT

Share This