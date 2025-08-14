Taylor Swift Describes What She Loved About Travis Kelce Right From The Start!

Taylor Swift was SO in love with Travis Kelce from the very beginning!

As we’re sure you know, the pop superstar went on her beau’s New Heights podcast Wednesday to chat. One thing she talked about, in particular, was falling in love with Trav. Aww!

Looking back at her early days when she started seeing the NFL star in 2023, the 35-year-old musician said she loved how classically romantic his way of courting her:

“[It] kinda felt more like I was in an 80s John Hughes movie and he was standing outside my room with a boom box like ‘I wanna date you!'”

This was, according to Taylor, her biggest dream since she was a kid:

“I was like if this guy isn’t crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.”

It’s a Love Story! Finally!!

She went on to say getting to know the Kansas City Chiefs player was so “pure” — and it completely stole her heart:

“I knew that he wasn’t crazy the first couple of times that we talked, I was like he’s truly getting to know me in a way that’s very natural, very pure, very normal. Just the way that he could make me laugh so immediately about normal things.”

The Fortnight singer also described her boyfriend in the SWEETEST way, adding:

“Travis is a vibe booster in everyone’s life that he’s in. He’s like a human exclamation point!”

Ha! What a perfect way to describe Travis. And that adoration is mutual, according to the man himself:

“She makes me so much better … It’s like I’ve known you forever … It’s like you’ve knocked my socks off. She blew me away.”

So precious! Watch the full podcast for yourself (below):

