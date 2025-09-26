Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce NEED To Do These Things To Live Happily Ever After, Says Numerologist!

We all know Taylor Swift is obsessed with numerology… So what do the numbers say about her romance with Travis Kelce? Time to hear from an expert…

Numerologist Glynis McCants told DailyMail.com on Friday that the couple’s numerology charts don’t exactly line up as perfectly as 87 + 13 = 100… But there are things they can do to live happily ever after! The expert explained:

“Taylor and Travis’s numbers not only explain their current relationship, but it can also reveal what they can do to help them live happily ever after.”

The numerologist bases her readings on the 2,500-year-old Pythagorean system, which she calls a “blueprint.”

Related: Travis Kelce’s Steakhouse Does Have A $345 Entree!

Basically, each chart is made up of six single-digit numbers — three from someone’s name (called Soul, Personality, and Power Name) and three from their birthday (called Birth Day, Attitude, and Life Path, which shows their direction in life). Describing the significance of the Life Path, she noted:

“Each person’s chart tells us who they are. The Life Path number is the most important because it tells us what will make a person truly happy.”

Tay, born on December 13, 1989, is a Life Path 7, while Trav, born on October 5, 1989, is a 6. Hey, there’s that 13 again! Tay’s favorite number! But according to Glynis, this can be a little more complicated than that:

“I can’t help but be concerned about this couple. Taylor’s 7 Life Path and Travis’s 6 Life Path, are a huge challenge in Numerology.”

Uh oh! She broke it down, explaining that things get tricky with Taylor’s three repeated 7s and Travis’ three repeating 6s:

“The 6 Life Path needs to be in control. The 6 male wants to be the king of their castle, and they need to have their queen. But 7s like Taylor, while they are okay with partnerships, need their space and sometimes they just have to be alone. As a songwriter, it’s important for Taylor to spend hours by herself writing her music.”

Not being aligned in this pivotal area can lead to miscommunication, she warned:

“As a 6 Life Path, if Travis does feel he’s losing control, he is going to want to talk about it… now. But as a 7 Life Path, when Taylor does not want to talk, she may shut down and go quiet. And that can cause a major riff.”

Sounds like classic conflict resolution differences that many couples have to deal with!

The pair also has four Challenge Numbers — which can get very messy! The combo of their numbers speaks to communication breakdowns and emotional tension (but, more positively, these numbers can also spark passion). Usually, you want as few Challenge Numbers as possible:

“When you have one or two Challenge Numbers, you can ‘agree to disagree.’ … When you have three out of six, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, you have to make a huge effort to keep the relationship healthy. If you have four or more, you must ask yourself, is the relationship really worth it?”

We’re afraid to ask what Tayvis has… She explained:

“In Taylor and Travis’s case, they do have four Challenge Numbers, so they definitely have their work cut out for them.”

But hey, if Meg and Harry can work through it, so can Tayvis! Glynis also shot down Taylor’s idea that her lucky number, 13, and the NFL star’s jersey number, 87, adding up to 100 was a good sign. Apparently, “that formula doesn’t really apply to numerology.” Well, maybe not to the classic version — but it’s still cute!

And one thing they’ve got going for them? Glynis confirmed the attraction between the pair is undeniable! Their Challenge Numbers suggest they have great sexual chemistry — get it, y’all! — however, as daily routines take priority, they have to be cautious that intimacy doesn’t fall to the back burner. Again, a pretty common issue for anyone getting married!

They’re also both Parent Number 8, meaning they’re very ready to have kids. The Anti-Hero artist’s Power Name Number 6 is aligned with motherhood, while Travis’ three 6s suggest he’ll make a great dad. The expert shared:

“They will both want to start a family right out of the gate. Taylor’s biological clock is ticking, and she can’t wait to be a mom.”

They also have some positive numbers, like 8 and 6, that are all about family, kids, and financial prosperity. The guru shared:

“Taylor, who is worth $1.6 billion, is incredibly successful, and Travis loves the fact her success adds to the way people perceive him. And although Travis is worth an estimated $40million, the life of an NFL star is short lived.”

But they can ensure a happily ever after by having a plan and keeping Travis busy off the field:

“At 35, he could soon be heading for the end of his 12-year football career. If Taylor doesn’t figure out a way for him to remain in the limelight and stay busy with something that makes him feel validated, they could run into trouble. Right now, Travis feels like he’s won the lottery, but he’s not the kind of person who will ever be happy stuck in the background, carrying his wife’s purse on the sideline. … He would never tolerate being known as Mr. Swift.”

It’s a good thing he’s already starting his Hollywood career!

The lovebirds also share the Maturity Number 2, which is focused on love and lasting relationships. This number reveals traits later in life, as well. Based on their birthdays, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end (number 5) may be more spontaneous, while his fiancée (number 4) may prefer discipline and a solid plan:

“[Travis] may decide he wants to take off and do something, and since Taylor was born on a 4 day, she likes structure, she will resist, insisting she has a list of things that she needs to get done.”

The source offered:

“If she wants to get along with her new husband, Taylor is going to have to learn to go with the flow or at least bite her tongue to avoid conflict, if she wants to make him happy.”

Other conflicts they’ll have to tackle based on being 5s and 7s are a tendency toward overindulgence, especially with partying and alcohol. Travis’ Soul Number being 2 also makes him more prone to being more emotional with a quick temper — something we’ve all seen on the field lately!

Despite some rocky readings, if the duo can find ways to compromise, they should be A-OK:

“There is no getting around the fact that this marriage will take some real work to keep it healthy, but because the love they share is genuine, they may be able to defy the odds and go the distance.”

No relationship is perfect! So of course it’ll be work! But sounds like they can definitely stand the test of time…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via NBC/Apple Music/YouTube]