Jason Kelce ‘Teared Up’ Watching Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour For The First Time!

Jason Kelce finally made it to one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour performances… And he was literally moved to tears!

During Wednesday’s episode of his and brother Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the former NFL center reflected on making it out to night two of Taylor’s packed Eras Tour run in London alongside wife Kylie. And he couldn’t have been more impressed! Jason summed it up very simply:

“Dude, it was amazing.”

Proud BF Travis quickly responded:

“It was so cool. Playing in front of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium.”

The brothers joked that fans “get a lot louder for Tay” than they do for American football, as Trav noted he once played at the same stadium in 2015 in front of 80,000 people. But we know Swifties — they’re a force of nature!

Jason added:

“It was insanely impressive. There’s something like — obviously Taylor’s an amazing singer-songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level for three and a half hours, four hours?”

Insane!!

Travis noted that she impressively sang a whopping 45 songs, which Jason was completely mind-blown by:

“Oh my gosh. Dude if I did what she did for one song I would have to change my clothes.”

Ha!! He continued:

“It was an awesome experience. The Swifties make it very memorable.”

But there was one moment in particular that actually brought tears to his eyes: during the Red Era portion of the show, Tay took off her famous 22 fedora and gave it to a little girl in the audience. And it was too much for Jason to handle! He recalled:

“The 22 hat? Dude, I’ve never cried at a f**king concert and I was literally tearing up watching this little girl’s entire … I’m about to tear up right now. It was f**king so special.”

So cute! Travis responded:

“She got into it, man. It was awesome. Every single show she does it. And she makes every show unique with the acoustic set.”

She’s one of a kind!

Jason continued:

“That was my favorite part. It’s just her, a guitar, and 90,000 people. And she’s blending from one song to another … Like, to be good in front of 90,000 people with just that, I think you have to be amazing. And you have to, one, have great songs and great lyrics, which she obviously has written and made. And then two, be able to perform those seamlessly on the spot, nothing else to hide it, just that was the highlight of the evening for me. It feels like you’re in a bar just listening to somebody play on a piano.”

What a supportive dude! We love to hear it! Watch the full podcast episode (below):

