Jessica Biel Shows Support For Justin Timberlake At NYC Concert After His DWI Arrest!

Jessica Biel really is sticking by her man no matter what! Just like that old fortune teller said when we were kids…

More than a week ago, Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after a night of partying at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, New York. But despite his legal woes, the show must go on. He has already performed in Chicago as part of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour — during which he addressed the ongoing controversy. JT has now moved on to the shows in New York City, and he had at least one supportive person in the crowd this week… his wife!

Related: Justin Breaks Social Media Silence After DWI Arrest — And Look Who Just Commented!

Jessica took a break from her busy filming schedule for Prime Video‘s The Better Sister to attend Justin’s show at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. She couldn’t be interrupted when he got the actual DWI, but if it’s for a concert? Sure.

We found out thanks to a video posted to Instagram by The Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank. In the clip, the actress can be seen dancing and singing along to her hubby’s song before taking a sip of her drink. Wow! She’s really letting loose after her husband was arrested only a week ago! Swipe to the sixth slide to see (below):

Not the reference to what the Trolls star told that young cop who had no idea he arrested Justin Timberlake in the caption! LOLz!

But in all seriousness, sources previously shared that Jessica was “extremely upset” with Justin over the DWI. Not to mention she was “worried” about him once she found out about the arrest! Despite her embarrassment and disappointment over the situation, we heard she would “have his back through all of it” at the end of the day. And this latest sighting of Jessica at his concert goes to show the insiders weren’t kidding! No one should be surprised Jessica is standing by her husband, though! It’s what she has always done when Justin messes up — even when he got very cozy with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright!

We’ll see if Jessica continues to stick it out with Justin as his legal battle continues next month! Some advice to the Cry Me A River artist for now? He may want to be on his best behavior for the next few weeks. Not only because of his current case, but he doesn’t want to test her loyalty too much! Everyone has a breaking point! And if Justin disappoints her for the third time? Three strikes, and he’s out?! At least she already has the divorce chop done if that happens…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Jessel Tank/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]