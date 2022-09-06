Jason Momoa Cuts ALL His Hair Off!

Goodbye luscious locks!!

Jason Momoa decided to buzz off his signature hair this week — but for a good reason! The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to share he’s snipping his curls in the name of single-use plastics!

He revealed in his video:

“Shaving off the hair. Doing it for single-use plastics. I’m tired of these plastic bottles, we gotta stop. Plastic forks, all that s**t. S**t goes into our land, goes into our ocean. … The things in our ocean, it’s just so sad. So, please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your life. Help me.”

And he captioned the clip:

“heres to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha. be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags ,packaging, utensils all of it. let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha j.”

Not really sure what shaving his head for this cause will do, but he’s looking gooooOOoOOooOd with short hair! Oh, and stop using single-use plastics, we guess!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

