Jason Momoa Involved In Terrifying Head-On Collision In Los Angeles!

Oh no!

According to TMZ, Jason Momoa was involved in a scary car crash with a motorcycle over the weekend. The outlet reported that the 42-year-old actor was traveling on Old Topanga Canyon Road near the Calabasas area on Sunday when another biker driving in the opposite direction suddenly crossed into his lane while coming around a curve. The motorist ended up hitting Jason’s left front end of his Oldsmobile muscle car, bouncing off of the Aquaman star’s windshield and rolling over the hood of his vehicle.

Related: Shark Bites Off Fisherman’s Finger In Horrifying Viral Video!

OMG! That is terrifying…

Thankfully, the rider was able to land on his feet. They were transported to the hospital with only minor injuries, including bruising on their leg and some sort of injury to their thumb. But beyond that, TMZ reports that the person is doing alright. Jason turned out to be okay following the collision. The outlet also noted that it seems no one involved is being blamed for the car accident at this time.

We are so glad everyone turned out to be alright after this crash. It seriously could have turned out a lot worse based on what reportedly went down. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]