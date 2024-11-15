Jax Taylor Claims Ex Brittany Cartwright Still Asks Him To ‘Hook Up’! Plus MORE Hot Tea!

We first heard Brittany Cartwright’s side of the story about hooking up with Jax Taylor’s pal. Now it’s his turn — and the details will have your jaws on the floor!

Brittany had a brief “casual” physical relationship with his friend, Julian Sensley, a basketball player-turned-actor who once worked the door at TomTom. To be clear, this was during their separation. NOT cheating! And the reality star has already made it clear she doesn’t feel bad at all! It was all fun and games until Jax found out about it…

Page Six reported he “went berserk” upon learning of the hookup – and then decided to seek out treatment for his mental health. And when the outlet said “berserk,” they meant it! Because according to Jax himself, he absolutely lost it over the fling between Brittany and Julian!

Related: Jax Taylor’s Reaction After Brittany Cartwright Claims He Didn’t Change In Rehab!

The Vanderpump Rules OG appeared on Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast on Thursday, where he opened up about his contentious divorce from Brittany — and the hookup drama. Jax said he first found out about her and Julian when he saw a “weird” message from his friend pop up on her phone “at night.” He then confronted Brittany about it:

“I called her on it and I caught her in a couple of lies, and then I got it out of her. An hour into the conversation, she finally broke and told me. I was just in shock.”

Brittany was the one who left. She was allowed to hook up with who she wants to. Even Jax said the exes agreed they were allowed to date. And FYI, Brittany also claimed they didn’t have a rule about no dating in the friend group like Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz infamously did!

So what was the big deal with her hooking up with Julian? Jax claimed he was upset because they “were going back and forth” about getting back together at the time — and he didn’t like how Brittany was “keeping” the fling with Julian “a secret” from him:

“Yes, we were separated, but we were still hanging out with each other. Meanwhile, she was dating this guy … Maybe it’s karma, but man, I definitely got a taste of my own medicine for sure. It just didn’t feel good. It put a really bad taste in my mouth, and that’s kinda where the downward spiral started for me, […] but the last eight months of my life have been hell. I went off the deep end. I really did.”

We mean, of course it felt bad! What did he think he was doing to her?

Considering how Jax cheated not only on Brittany but other previous girlfriends, karma was bound to come back around at some point! However, we’ll say it again –Britt did NOT cheat in this case. Let’s make that very clear. They were separated. If she wants to sleep with other guys, including Julian, that was her right!

Regardless, Brittany ended the fling with Julian — or so Jax thought. The former model explained that months after they announced their separation in February, “things were looking good” between him and Brittany. Really? Jax insisted everything was so “great” that they were talking about reconciling! In fact, they slept together! Whoa! Jax claimed:

“I’ll be honest, we had relations before I left, literally right before I left [for a Fourth of July trip]. I come back home and I said, ‘Hey, what do you think about moving back?’ And she said, ‘Yeah.’”

However, none of that happened after he returned home! They did not move in or get back together again — all because Jax found out Brittany was still talking to Julian after he thought their fling ended. She was even sending him nude photos! It was then that Jax really blew up:

“I just saw the iPad, and she was still talking to Julian and sending him pictures, like naked pictures and pictures of my son, and I just lost it. And that’s where I hit the bottom of the barrel. That’s where I just saw red.”

He recalled he had an “out of body experience” and “went crazy,” adding:

“I threw furniture. That was my breaking point.”

OMG. What a scary reaction…

According to Jax, he was so “bothered” by the whole thing because “one of the rules” of their separation was they would not be with any of their “friends or nobody we know.” Wait, what? Brittany claimed they only had two rules — no one around their 3-year-old son Cruz or at their shared home. She made it clear no hooking up with pals was not a rule they set! So which is it? Were they, or weren’t they allowed? Or did they get their wires crossed somewhere? Hmm. Jax continued:

“I don’t think I would have been bothered by it if it was somebody else that I didn’t know, but the fact that it was one of my friends that I brought into my group, that I’ve taken care of, that I’ve helped get a manager, that I’ve helped build relationships with? I just did a lot for this guy. I just felt like it was such a slap in the face to me a little bit.”

It definitely sounds like it was all about him. Shocker.

But we’re not sold. We mean, it caused such a huge, violent reaction. Something tells us he wasn’t rationally considering what specific rules they’d agreed to. While Brittany was present for the blowup, Jax insists their 3-year-old son Cruz was “luckily” nowhere near them during all this. Thank goodness! Two days after the incident, his friends had an “intervention” and pushed him to get help at a mental health facility — and he agreed. The Bravolebrity entered into a 30-day program, where he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. He did not put much work in during his stay, at least that is what Brittany claimed!

During her own appearance on the Hot Mic podcast earlier this week, he had not “changed” at all while in rehab. He even rage-texted her, and what he said was so bad she decided to file for divorce! Jeez! What does Jax have to say for himself about all that? He recognized Brittany is “upset” with him, saying:

“She’s gonna hit below the belt, she’s gonna say things like, ‘I’m not gonna change,’ she’s gonna say this and that ’cause she’s hurt. And she has every right to be.”

The Jax’s Studio City owner admitted he said “some really awful things” and was “verbally abusive” to his ex, something he knows “was so wrong.” But after hearing the negative things Brittany said, Jax shared that he was also hurt:

“It hurts me that she says that. I would hope that she’d be like, ‘I will always love him and I want him to change.’ I would hope she would say that, just for my own thing. I’ve been married to her for a long time, and I would just hope that after this many years, she would at least say, ‘He’s a good father, and I hope he changes down the road,’ not be so negative. I don’t understand. I think she really wants to see me fail. I really, really do. I think she wants to see my fail. I think she wants to prove everyone right.”

He wants her to keep holding out hope he changes? Wow. We mean, after she has been burned so many times by him, does he really think she’s supposed to wait forever? Or that’s she’d believe a month-long stint in rehab would fix him — especially when, during that time, he sent her horrible texts? No! She’ll believe it when she sees it!

And so far, he has not proved it to her… including in this interview!

Jax swore he has been “nice to her more now than” ever before… but then he goes around and pulls a classic Jax move by spilling out her dirty laundry to the public. See, here’s the bombshell — he noted her negative comments were “weird” since she still has been asking him to hook up!

“Which is weird that she says all these negative things about me, yet she’ll call me, two days ago, ‘Come over, you wanna have some drinks? Come over, you wanna hook up?’ She’ll go out and publicly humiliate me and call me every name in the book, but three days ago she’s like, ‘Hey, you wanna come over and have dinner, you wanna come over and have drinks. Don’t tell anybody that I’m doing this.’”

“Don’t tell anybody”?? And look what he does, goes and tells the world… He continued:

“People don’t know that. She talks all this s**t and then be like, ‘Come over. Come and hangout, come and this.’ I don’t mean to blow her cover, but I’m not all that bad. She wouldn’t be calling me over, she wouldn’t be saying, ‘Hey, let’s go to the pumpkin patch with Cruz. Let’s go to Disney with Cruz. Let’s take Cruz together to school.’ If I was that bad of a human being, do you think she would do all this?”

Um, yeah! Because you’ve been together for years and share a child! If she was good at icing people out of her life she would have left YEARS ago!

Frankly, it sounds like to us Jax is still being the same old Jax we know. Watch a clip from the podcast episode (below):

BTW, Brittany has since caught wind of Jax’s comments. And it sounds like any hopes of these two having an amicable co-parenting relationship after this podcast was just tossed out the window! She reacted, saying:

“Let me make this clear I was trying to see if we can be friends for our son and obviously we CANT”

After Jax alleged that Brittany still calls him to hook up, Brittany is clapping back ???? #TheValley pic.twitter.com/nBs5EZQoGy — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) November 14, 2024

What about the hookup claim? Is that true and part of the plan for them to be “friends” (with benefits)? She didn’t say! Probably was planning on keeping that between them. Damn!

There is just so much drama between these two! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Who do you believe? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube/Brittany Cartwright/Instagram.]