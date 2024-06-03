Jax Taylor Denies Dating Model But Says Brittany Cartwright Is OK With It -- Then Implies SHE'S Got A Guy!

Jax Taylor is hitting back at dating rumors!

As we all know, the Vanderpump Rules alum is currently on a break from his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright after running into a ton of marriage problems. There’s even talk of a future divorce, though they haven’t gotten to that point yet. Last week, the reality star sparked lots of dating rumors when he was spotted out to lunch with model Paige Woolen — suggesting he was done fighting for his marriage! And there have been plenty of other hookup rumors swirling, too!

Related: The Valley Has A VERY Unexpected ‘Obsessed’ A-List Fan!

But now the Bravo personality is opening up about that rumored date and what’s really going on behind the scenes between him and his baby momma! In Friday’s episode of the couple’s podcast When Reality Hits, the bar owner clarified that he was NOT on a date with the young model! He insisted:

“I am not — I repeat not — dating anybody. I was seen out with someone and it was strictly lunch. Obviously, Brittany and I are separated and have been for a long time.”

But just ’cause he’s not dating now, it doesn’t mean he won’t be soon — or that he wouldn’t go for Paige! He added:

“What we are going through right now is tough. Marriage is not easy. We are trying to figure out a lot of different things: therapy, separation, and maybe, possibly, dating other people. We are trying to exhaust everything before we have to go down the divorce road — if that would be the case.”

In the meantime, he noted:

“Part of taking some time apart means exploring other people. All marriages are different, but this is what is good for our marriage. This is something we talked about and we are on the same page. We have a couple of rules with it, but this is what we are exploring.”

Being on the same page for once is good!

But he’s the real kicker! The former model may not be dating, but his ex is — at least, according to him! Jax suggested Brittany has already moved on, dishing:

“That is not to say Brittany isn’t doing what she’s doing. I know it’s not out there what she is doing, but she’s doing her own thing, too.”

He continued:

“I am not dating anybody — nor do I plan on dating anybody. I don’t know if I am ready to start the dating thing again. I don’t think I am. We are just hanging out right now with whoever. I know Brittany is probably doing her own thing too. We are in agreement about it.”

Damn! Is he trying to get fans off his back by throwing Britt under the bus and sharing her love life secrets? Typical Jax! LOLz! Also, that “hanging out” comment? Sorta implies things are romantic with Paige — even if it’s potentially just super casual!

So far, Brittany hasn’t publicly discussed dating anyone new, but she has made it clear that the ball is in Jax’s court in terms of putting in the work to solve their relationship issues. He supposedly knows what he needs to work on and just isn’t doing it yet. Frustrating! After everything she went through in the last few months of her marriage, as shown on The Valley, we can’t blame her for finding another man! She deserves someone to treat her right! Kinda shady of her husband to share this info just to make himself look better, though! Reactions?? Any guesses about who Brittany might be seeing? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Brittany Cartwright/Paige Woolen/Instagram & Bravo/YouTube]