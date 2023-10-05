Jay Cutler Quietly Went Instagram Official With New Girlfriend After Kristin Cavallari Divorce! See The Pics!

Jay Cutler officially has a new woman in his life post-Kristin Cavallari divorce!

The former NFL star is keeping his new romance on the DL for now — but def looked all loved-up and happy in pics shared to Instagram by his lady! The photos were actually shared to Samantha Robertson‘s page back on September 20, but went mostly unnoticed for a while considering he’s been so quiet about dating her! That was, of course, before eagle-eyed fans eventually got hold of the snaps.

The couple went on a romantic trip to Paris to attend a wedding together and officially hard-launched their relationship in some pics from their trip. The September 20 post read:

“Vive la France Congratulations @chanelhandel @amackenzietemplar. The most beautiful wedding “

The first snap in the carousel of images is of the 40-year-old former football player leaning close to his love as they stand on a gravel road between some hedges.

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

What a HAWT couple!

Another post made by Samantha last week features the pair standing near a railing overlooking the beautiful skyline during a trip to Montana.

Innerestingly enough, Jay made a post to his own account of a video where he’s sitting on the SAME balcony — but this time his lady can’t be seen. See THAT clip (below):

Neither of them have addressed their relationship status, but their friends in the comments of their posts have confirmed they’re an item! It definitely seems like the new couple are trying to keep things low-key. Or at least Jay is…

