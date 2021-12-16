Jeff Garlin Exits The Goldbergs Amid Alleged 'Verbally & Emotionally Abusive' Behavior Investigation

Jeff Garlin is saying goodbye to The Goldbergs.

According to Deadline on Wednesday, the actor has walked away from the ABC comedy amid an HR investigation into his alleged misconduct on set, including being “extremely verbally and emotionally abusive” toward co-workers.

Garlin reportedly only had one more day left of shooting on the ninth season but reached a mutual agreement with the company to bow out early. While speaking to Vanity Fair earlier this month, the 59-year-old opened up about the investigation, confirming that one incident involved him using the word “vagina” on set, though he claimed it was just him being “silly.”

A camera assistant filed a complaint about the incident, which resulted in Jeff allegedly retaliating by repeatedly using the word more.

Another source from the set has claimed that the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum abused his power, specifically by intimidating, embarrassing, and belittling a couple that works on the show together. Sony Pictures Television, who produces The Goldbergs, and Jeff have yet to comment, and it’s unclear how his character, the family’s patriarch, Murray Goldberg, will be written off the series (if it gets picked up for another season).

