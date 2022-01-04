Jeff Lewis' Daughter BEGS Him To Stop Talking About Her On Radio -- And He Does THIS??

This little girl is growing up fast — thanks to her dad’s behavior anyway.

Jeff Lewis has been given an ultimatum: stop talking about his daughter, Monroe Christine, on the radio or risk losing her “until she’s a grownup.” Yikes!

The Flipping Out alum broke the news on Monday’s episode of SiriusXM‘s Jeff Lewis Live, saying that his 5-year-old recently begged him to stop talking about her on the radio since it is affecting her ability to get into school.

If you missed it, last week, the 51-year-old shared that his daughter was denied admission from a private school — just one of a few she applied to. He even wondered if he and his ex, Gage Edward, whom he co-parents with, would have to seek out a Catholic school for her to attend if nothing else worked. Since Monroe has been kept away from the media for most of her life, Jeff definitely didn’t expect her to hear about the conversation — but it turns out Gage spilled everything to her!

According to the host, Edward told Monroe all about how Jeff has been talking about her school situation on the radio after she revealed she was afraid of nuns. Jeff explained:

“Gage thought he should tell her that I’ve been talking about her on the radio and that as a result, she’s not going to be admitted to certain schools and that she’s going to have to go to a Catholic school with the nuns.”

As you can imagine, the aftermath of that convo didn’t go well. The host continued:

“So she called me crying and… she was pretty mad. I didn’t expect her to say this so young, I expected her to say this when she was a teenager, but she said if I continue to talk to me on the radio that she will not see me again until she’s a grownup.”

Damn! And yet… he’s still talking about her?! We mean, he’s telling this story, which is ALREADY breaking that deal. Why risk that??

The interior designer went on to say that he was upset for hours after ending the phone call and “hopes” the situation will calm down. Most notably, he used the moment to slam his ex — who has been “less than thrilled” about Monroe not getting into school — for allegedly manipulating their daughter:

“I texted Gage and I said, ‘Look, I never say anything negative about Monroe to you ever and this feels decisive. I would never want to turn her against you, which is what it seems like you are doing right now. You’re mad at me, please don’t use her to take it out on me.’”

He continued:

“I don’t appreciate him getting in her head about these things and I hope he realizes he’s made a mistake in using her to get back at me.”

Fair point! Co-parenting can be hard enough without involving kids in the drama. But… is that what Jeff is doing, too?

Gage and Jeff have been making headlines for weeks now, something that is likely affecting admissions decisions. The TV personality was slammed for hosting a COVID “superspreader” holiday party last month, at which he, his staff, and some famous friends contracted the virus. The bad press caused a rift between the parents, the Property Envy lead mused:

“Gage and I in the last week or two have been getting along famously and co-parenting nicely until all those articles [about the party] came out.”

While the date of the private school’s rejection came before the party made headlines, it seems likely that the Bravolebrity’s place in the public eye is affecting his daughter’s education, he expressed:

“This is very bad timing for us. We’ve heard back from one school, and they got back to us right away. They said, ‘We know who you are. We know who Monroe is and… we are not interested in Monroe.’ That’s what they said.”

Oof. That’s rough. Jeff seems hopeful that “all of this is happening for a reason,” noting:

“I want a good education for my daughter and I think there’s a lot of options out there. I don’t think it’s one of these 5 schools that Gage and I have picked. If they choose not to admit her, that’s fine. We’re going to find the right school for her.”

And hopefully, he’ll talk about Monroe a lot less in the process! It’s the one thing she asked, jeez.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Can you believe Jeff would continue to vent about the situation on the radio even after his kiddo threatened to cut ties with him? Sound OFF (below)!

