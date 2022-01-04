Tristan Thompson’s Baby Momma Reacts After He Finally Admits Paternity!

Looks like Maralee Nichols has been vindicated big time.

As you probably know, notorious cheater Tristan Thompson was pretty adamant that he was not the father of her baby, although he did admit to sleeping with her “sporadically” over a months-long period. Well, surprise surprise, one of those sporadic hookups did result in a child, and Tristan was forced to eat his words.

To his credit, the basketball player did publicly own up to his actions on Instagram, apologizing to his ex Khloé Kardashian and writing:

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Following this surprising mea culpa, Maralee released a statement to Us Weekly, which read:

“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

If the NBA star was a complete letdown of a boyfriend to KoKo, he was also a totally shady baby daddy towards Maralee. He allegedly encouraged her to get an abortion and warned her he wouldn’t be giving her any money; in text messages filed in court by the fitness model’s team, he promised to have “zero involvement” in the child’s life.

The athlete further hit back in his own court statements, claiming the texts were fake and even accusing her of having an STD. He was adamant that the child couldn’t be his because they hadn’t hooked up since his birthday party in March, so according to Tristan, the dates of conception and birth couldn’t add up.

Yet we now know the 30-year-old is, in fact, the baby’s dad. Which suggests that Maralee was telling the truth when she revealed to E! News that he had invited her to visit him in Boston after the Houston birthday bash. (She claimed to the outlet that she found out about the pregnancy “a few weeks” after the Boston trip and informed Tristan about it when he invited her to North Carolina “at the end of April.”)

Not sure if there will be any consequences for what seems to be a blatant lie in a sworn statement on Tristan’s part. We certainly didn’t need any further proof that he’s an untrustworthy dude. We just hope now that the matter is settled legally he shows up as a parent the way his child deserves.

