Jennie Garth Shares Big Update About Her Relationship With Ex Peter Facinelli!

Jennie Garth has milestone news — about her ex-husband!

Last month, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star had her ex Peter Facinelli on her I Choose Me podcast to speak face-to-face about their 2013 divorce. It was a major move, as they’d been pretty removed from one another’s lives in the time since. So, describing it as an emotional roller coaster is putting it lightly. Ha! You can catch up on everything HERE.

But it sounds like it was a conversation MUCH NEEDED because the exes have now shifted into a far healthier dynamic!

On Monday’s episode of her podcast, Jennie revealed:

“I want to share with you guys something really quickly. The good that has come from this pod … but specifically the episode with my ex Peter. Guys, we are officially friends now.”

OMG! How cool is that?!

She revealed that the Twilight star even made a HUGE social media decision:

“I’ve been blocked on his socials for so long that I stopped caring years ago. But I’m unblocked now. That’s big news.”

Wowww! See what happens when you communicate?!

Jennie also noted that she and her ex have been spending more time together as a family, which we’re sure feels awesome for their kids Luca, 26, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17. Apparently, the What I Like About You star is even invited to Peter and his and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison’s son Jack’s upcoming christening. And they all plan to spend the Fourth of July together:

“Get this: he invited me to his son Jack’s christening. And this week, get ready for it, we’re all gonna be going on a boat together with the whole family. Whether we push one another overboard, that is still TBD, but this is the power of the pod people.”

Love to hear it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

