Fans Choose Sides After Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon's Super Awkward BBC Interview!

Is this what the wrath of Jennifer Aniston looks like?

The Morning Show star appeared via video chat on Wednesday night’s edition of BBC’s The One Show to promote the new season of her Apple TV+ series alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon.

While the interview got off to a great start, some observers sensed an attitude from Jen after one of the hosts cut her off and claimed she obviously wasn’t a “morning person”!

The awkward moment came after the Friends alum was asked what she thought about going behind the scenes of a real daytime show to get inspo for the acclaimed drama series. She explained:

“Just the slow burn that it is. It’s a very vampire state of life and mind that you guys live in. Everybody comes alive in the middle of the night and it’s a slow-moving train. I got there at five o’clock in the morning and the hallways were quiet and people are just slowly waking up and then all of a sudden, the train starts moving and it gets crazier and crazier. Somehow you don’t know how the show is going to be put on… It’s utter chaos.”

At that point, co-presenter Jermaine Jenas interjected and told Witherspoon that Aniston “has pretty much sold it to me that she’s not a morning person” — a comment that caused Jen to look visibly annoyed. She responded:

“Did I sell that to you?”

When Jenas replied, “A little bit,” Jen quipped:

“Did I get a good deal?”

Although the industry vet is known for her witty banter during TV interviews, many felt her remarks here came from a negative place. Twitter users wrote:

“Did anyone else catch Jennifer Aniston’s negative reaction to the male presenter regarding the morning person bit? Awkward.” “She’s clearly not a fan of him.” “Jennifer Anniston’s ‘tude in this interview is cringe. She keeps on looking to the side awkward #theoneshow.” “Am I sensing a wee ‘attitude’ here? #TheOneShow.”

Others, meanwhile, felt Aniston was the one being insulted — and Jenas deserved the alleged snark, writing:

“#TheOneShow sorry but I don’t think #JenniferAniston was rude at all and it’s rude to cut someone off when they’re talking, people need to chill.” “Jermaine dying on his arse trying to interview Jennifer Aniston.”

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Was Jen throwing some ‘tude here or was she just joking around? Watch the clip (below) and share your thoughts in the comments.

