Jennifer Lawrence Confesses She Asked Co-Star Robert Pattinson About The Kristen Stewart Cheating Scandal!

Jennifer Lawrence isn’t afraid to ask the burning questions.

Last week the Hunger Games star appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where she reflected on bonding over early fame with Robert Pattinson. J-Law and R-Patz had very similar rises in huge YA franchises and both fought to prove they had more to offer — you can see how they’d have a lot to talk about. But when they got together to film their new movie Die My Love, she had one burning question that trumped all others — and it had to do with his ex Kristen Stewart’s cheating scandal! She told the host:

“If you think I didn’t ask him about Donald Trump tweeting about the breakup with Kristen? I mean, obviously.”

Ha! She did NOT!!!

In case you don’t recall, K-Stew broke the internet in 2012 when photos emerged of her locking lips with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders — who was 19 years her senior! The reason it was even more scandalous? It wasn’t just that Rupert had a wife and two kids. Which was rough. It was also that Kristin and Rob were dating at the time. And not just dating, the Twilight co-stars were THE young Hollywood It couple!

It was such a big scandal, everyone with thumbs and an opinion was talking about it — even just big celeb news hounds… which happened to include the future President of the United States! Yes, Trump took to Twitter (remember when we called it that?) to reveal his opinion on the photos! J.Law recalled:

“It was like three days after the photos came out … and Trump was like, ‘He better leave her! He can do better than her!’”

LOLz! What a time that was! Trump actually wrote, hysterically in retrospect:

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again—just watch. He can do much better!”

Ha! However, unlike the POTUS, Jennifer doesn’t turn her nose up at Kristen for the scandal. In fact, she reflected on the whole situation with a TON of grace, telling Norton:

“Young people make mistakes.”

You can watch the full clip (below):

Definitely a bold move to ask R-Patz about that! We wonder what exactly he had to say?? We guess Jen is keeping that part private!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via BBC & Summit Entertainment/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]