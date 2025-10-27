Sophie Turner Went On 'Secret Date' With Coldplay Crush Chris Martin -- Right After Dumping British Aristocrat Boyfriend!

Sophie Turner‘s got a new man in her life! She’s reportedly dating Chris Martin!!

DailyMail.com sources revealed on Saturday that the Game of Thrones star called things off with her British aristocrat boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, in September.

As you’ll recall, the pair got together in October 2023, after Sophie’s divorce from Joe Jonas, but they seemed to go their separate ways last April. But by late June, sparks were flying again, and they were seen showing off PDA at Glastonbury. Unfortunately, s**t hit the fan!

They’d attended a high-society wedding recently — but sources said they were “bickering and arguing between feverish snogs on the dance floor.” Soon after, they ended things for good, and just one week later, Sophie and Chris went on a “secret date”! OMG. She wasted no time!

By the way, Sophie, at age 29, is 19 YEARS younger than the 48-year-old singer! Whoa!!! Big difference!

As Perezcious readers know, the Coldplay frontman called off his longtime romance with Dakota Johnson in June after nearly eight years together. He’s been in London this summer for concert dates at Wembley. Maybe he crossed paths with Sophie then??

BTW, Perry’s also moved on! DM insiders dished he was spotted at a London nightclub last week holding hands with a blonde woman who looks a lot like Sophie! Hah!

What do YOU think of this new developing relationship, Perezcious readers? Is the age gap a red flag? Or are you into this couple?? Sound OFF (below)!

