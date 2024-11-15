Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Baby Bump With Glam Red Carpet Look!

Got A Tip?

Jennifer Lawrence wears pregnancy so well!

The Hunger Games alum attended the premiere of the new Apple TV+ documentary Bread & Roses on Thursday night. J.Law produced the doc, about women’s struggle for autonomy in Afghanistan, with Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Jen, who is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, stepped out to support the important film — and did so in style.

The mother! star was mothering in a black, flowing off-the-shoulder gown from Christian Lacroix’s 2006 couture collection. What a phenomenal choice! Along with some understated Anita Ko diamonds, she was pure elegance. We LOVE what J.Law is doing with her pregnancy style this time!!! See her full look (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]

Nov 15, 2024 11:29am PDT

