Jennifer Lopez Lets The World Know Ben Affleck Has Made Her The 'Happiest' In Adorable New Video -- LOOK!

We know what Jennifer Lopez is grateful for this Thanksgiving: her man!!

On Sunday, the pop star took to Instagram with the cutest video of her and her hubby Ben Affleck cuddling and smiling into the camera! While getting cozy, a child narrator said over Pink’s song Try in the background:

“Guys I did it. I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been.”

Awwww!!!

The Jenny from the Block singer captioned the video with three sweet emojis, writing:

“ [turkey emoji] .”

Love it!!

It’s been a whirlwind year for Bennifer 2.0 as they reconciled their love and celebrated their second engagement and two weddings. Now with their blended families getting along, we have a feeling this is going to be an incredibly joyous holiday season for them! Just check out how much J.Lo was glowing in the short clip (below)!

Adorbz!

[Image via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]