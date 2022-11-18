Inside Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner's 'Very New Friendship'!

Ever wonder what’s REALLY going on between Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner right now?

It’s no secret they have a complicated past amid their relationships with Ben Affleck, but now that they’re in each other’s lives for good following Bennifer’s summer weddings, do they have much of a relationship? Or are they just doing the bare minimum for their kids’ sake?

Luckily for us, a new source is spilling all the tea about the Jennifers!

On Thursday, an insider told Us Weekly Lopez and Garner really are getting along swimmingly as they embark on this new phase of their blended family! The confidant gushed:

“Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship.”

Aw! Kinda can’t believe they actually have a “friendship” and aren’t just amicably putting up with each other. It’s such a huge step for blended families, and not always a given for co-parents! Even better, the Alias alum “can’t believe how sweet” J.Lo is to her kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. The insider added:

“They really enjoy each other.”

Whoa! This is really, really good news!

As Perezcious readers know, Ben and Jen Garner were married for 10 years before calling it quits in 2015. They only officially got together after the original Bennifer called off their first engagement — though they later talked about falling in love on the set of Daredevil, which Affleck filmed while still with J.Lo. Yeah… The Marry Me lead went on to marry someone else entirely, too — Marc Anthony, from 2004 to 2014. They share twins Emme and Max, 14. But eventually, many relationships later, Bennifer were reunited.

After getting hitched over the summer (first in a small Las Vegas ceremony and then in front of family and friends in Georgia), the family has been focused on making sure all of their kids feel comfortable and adjusted to their new life. Speaking to Vogue earlier this month, J.Lo gave the first hint that things are going really well, saying:

“[Jennifer Garner’s] an amazing coparent, and they work really well together.”

All the kids seemed to be doing well following the nuptials, though she did acknowledge how much of an adjustment it is for them:

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far.”

The Shotgun Wedding lead is particularly hopeful for the future of her family with the Good Will Hunting star by her side since she views him as a new “ally” for her children, explaining:

“Someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

Always good to have an extra perspective — and it’s even better to know she has a strong friendship foundation with Jen since butting heads over parenting can be a surefire way to disrupt a new marriage! (We can’t help but wonder if they share notes on everything that annoys them about Ben…)

Elsewhere in the Vogue interview, the On The Floor vocalist also opened up about what it was like to reconnect with her ex after so many years (following a split with Alex Rodriguez in 2021), she mused:

“People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real. […] All we’ve ever wanted was to kind of come to a place of peace in our lives where we really felt that type of love that you feel when you’re very young and wonder if you can have that again.”

For her part, Garner has been in a relationship with John Miller since 2018. It seems to be going great, though things are moving more slowly compared to Bennifer 2.0! And most importantly, J.Lo has the 13 Going on 30 alum’s “seal of approval.” Amazing!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did you think Jen and Jen were ever going to get along so well?? Sound OFF (below)!

