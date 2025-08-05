Jennifer Lopez Wants To 'Punish' Ben Affleck 'Till The End Of Time'?! Insider Says...

OMG, you guys! This is wild!

We all know how Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s marriage ended… or should we say how their divorce dragged out? Since then we’ve heard J.Lo pour out her heart in her big breakup song Wreckage of You. The ballad was first introduced in an intimate listening party for fans, and then she surprised concertgoers by performing it onstage in a stripped-back way. The song is absolutely about Ben — there’s really no denying it. It’s emotional, deep, and so raw… and apparently that’s got him fuming!

An insider for RadarOnline came forward to dish that the 56-year-old songstress has been healing through writing music lately:

“J.Lo’s happy to be singing her truth. She’s totally unapologetic and convinced this will be a launchpad for a whole new musical chapter. If it upsets Ben, then all the better, after the hell he put her through. She hasn’t forgotten the pain, and writing about the experience and setting it to music is helping her.”

“If it upsets Ben, the better”? Oof! This insider thinks it’s doing so, that’s for sure!

The source added of the themes of her breakup music:

“What she’s insinuating is that Ben’s the one that fell apart, not her.”

The Good Will Hunting star is over it, though! The insider went on to say he just wants to move on:

“For him, this is a step way too far. He’s already under big pressure with work, and the last thing he needs right now is friends asking him how he feels about J.Lo’s revenge song lyrics.”

In fact, it sounds like he’s to the point of thinking his ex is just torturing him:

“All he wants is to forget the marriage ever happened, but she’s going out of her way to keep making things awkward and miserable. He’s getting the impression that she wants to punish him till the end of time … This nightmare scenario involving their house is still rumbling on and costing him a fortune. Now he has to deal with the fallout from J.Lo’s song. It’s just too much for him.”

Come on, Ben! She’s a musician, what did you expect? She hasn’t even released any of the songs yet officially, either.

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Do y’all buy Ben is really burnt by J.Lo’s songs? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Oscar Gonzalez/MEGA/WENN.com]