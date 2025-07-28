Got A Tip?

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction That Left Her In Barely Any Clothes!

Jennifer Lopez Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Birthday Performance! Watch!

Jennifer Lopez nearly wore her birthday suit during her birthday performance!

The On the Floor singer took her Up All Night Tour to Warsaw, Poland on Friday, which also just so happened to mark her 56th birthday! In a video shared on her official YouTube account, the pop star comes out on stage in a matching gold bra, gloves, booties, and fringe skirt… The latter of which pops off and falls to the ground while she’s being sung happy birthday! OMG! But don’t worry, she had on matching gold “underwear.” And after the wardrobe malfunction, she just totally rolled with it and strutted across the stage flaunting her skivvies. She told the crowd:

“I’m out here in my underwear!”

One of her backup dancers attempts to put the skirt back on her, but to no avail. So she rips it off and throws it into the crowd while saying:

“I’m glad I had underwear on, I don’t usually wear underwear.”

HA! Watch the full moment (below):

Happy belated birthday, J.Lo!

[Images via Jennifer Lopez/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Jul 28, 2025

