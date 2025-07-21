Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Fave Positions With HOT Male Dancers! Owww Oww!

Jennifer Lopez is leaving little to the imagination!

The Jenny from the Block singer made quite the splash at the Cook Music Fest in Tenerife, Spain over the weekend with her undeniably sexy dance moves! In fan footage shared across social media, the 55-year-old can be seen wearing a white thong bodysuit and silver sparkly boots as she gets On the Floor to basically show the audience some of her favorite bedroom positions! Ha! Eat your heart out, Sabrina Carpenter!

In one TikTok in particular, a male backup dancer, who’s wearing only baggy black pants and a white corset, holds J.Lo on his shoulders as she wraps her legs around his head and puts her crotch in his face. Nice.

He then gently puts her down as she gets on all fours before flipping on her back and wrapping her legs around the dancer once more. It’s… pretty impressive. You should just check it out for yourself (below):

OMG!

Between the Ben Affleck breakup song and now this? Girlie is feeling herself! Thoughts??

