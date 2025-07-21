Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Chris Martin Playfully Warns Coldplay Fans About Cameras In First Concert Since Astronomer CEO Affair Was Exposed! Morgan Wallen Tells Fans They’re ‘Safe’ With Their ‘Side Chick’ At His Concert After Coldplay Affair Debacle! The Spicy Bedroom Act Gwyneth Paltrow Allegedly ‘Loved’ Doing With Ben Affleck Revealed! Tommy Lee Confirms He & Brittany Furlan Are Back Together After Wild Ronnie Radke Catfishing Scandal! Aaron Phypers Claims Denise Richards Cheated -- Days After Her Domestic Violence Allegations! CEO Caught Kissing His HR Chief At Coldplay Concert In New Video! WATCH! Jessica Simpson Gets Real About 'Rough' Love Life After Eric Johnson Split! CEO's Company Launches Investigation Into Affair -- And Sets Record Straight About THIS -- After Coldplay Concert!  Scooter Braun Finally Talks Taylor Swift Diss Track! Is Vigilante S**t Really About His Divorce?! Aaron Phypers' Pal Claims Denise Richards' Black Eye Was Result Of Her 'Alcohol Problem' -- Not Domestic Violence! Coldplay Concertgoer Who Filmed Affair Reveal Defends Posting Video: 'A Part Of Me Feels Bad... But...'  OMG The Coldplay Affair CEO's Wife Already Hinted She's Divorcing Him Over This!

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Fave Positions With HOT Male Dancers! Owww Oww!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Fave Positions With HOT Male Dancers! Owww Oww!

Jennifer Lopez is leaving little to the imagination!

The Jenny from the Block singer made quite the splash at the Cook Music Fest in Tenerife, Spain over the weekend with her undeniably sexy dance moves! In fan footage shared across social media, the 55-year-old can be seen wearing a white thong bodysuit and silver sparkly boots as she gets On the Floor to basically show the audience some of her favorite bedroom positions! Ha! Eat your heart out, Sabrina Carpenter!

Related: Tommy Lee & Brittany Furlan Back Together After Wild Catfishing Scandal!

In one TikTok in particular, a male backup dancer, who’s wearing only baggy black pants and a white corset, holds J.Lo on his shoulders as she wraps her legs around his head and puts her crotch in his face. Nice.

He then gently puts her down as she gets on all fours before flipping on her back and wrapping her legs around the dancer once more. It’s… pretty impressive. You should just check it out for yourself (below):

@musicvibesde

@JLO last show in Spain, Tenerife ???????? #jlo #jenniferlopez #jlogreekfans #thisismenow #jlovers #jlofashion #love #jlofans #jlostyle #jloqueen #latina #singer #jlofans #jlotour #jennyfromtheblock #jlobeauty #fy #fyp #foryou #90s #00s #JLoLiveIn2025 #live #concert #upallnight #tenerife

♬ πρωτότυπος ήχος – UpAllNight

OMG!

Between the Ben Affleck breakup song and now this? Girlie is feeling herself! Thoughts??

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 21, 2025 10:40am PDT

Share This