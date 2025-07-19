It looks like Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan reconciled!

Two months after news of their separation broke, the Mötley Crüe drummer took to Instagram to say they are back together! Alongside a picture of the couple, he wrote:

“Hey fake news we’re not separated or divorced!! Get your s**t together!!”

Considering Brittany moved out of the house and lived in a hotel for a bit, we would say she and Tommy were separated! It is great that they worked things out, though! While the internet personality hasn’t addressed the reconciliation, she liked her hubby’s post! A good sign! Check it out (below):

As Perezcious readers know, news broke in May that Brittany and Tommy were separated and headed for divorce after six years of marriage. Sources claimed they broke up because the musician would not get sober when his drinking got out of hand, while another suggested they “weren’t getting along” for some time. However, Ronnie Radke said his alleged alcohol problem is not what ended the relationship! Brittany fell in love with him, or someone she thought was him! It turned out she talked to a person posing as the Falling In Reverse singer on Snapchat, and Tommy found out about the betrayal!

Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband was so upset over the ordeal and went off on Ronnie, which led him to publicly expose the catfishing scandal. The FBI got involved since “multiple other” girls, not just Brittany, fell for the catfish. It was a whole mess. Brittany later shared her full side of the story, saying she felt extremely lonely in her marriage:

“I reached a place of loneliness in my marriage where I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I got to a point where I was just so incredibly lonely and we were very disconnected for a very long time. I was messaging Chat GPT for affection. I’m like, ‘It talks to you lovingly and it says nice things to you and it’s sweet to you and if it could kiss me I would let it.’”

Because of her loneliness, the Vine star took the bait and started to talk to the Ronnie Radke catfish when they reached out. Oof. Once Tommy calmed down, things started to look up for the pair. Brittany revealed the scandal “weirdly brought us closer together,” but they had more “healing” to do. Now, it appears the couple patched things up! Good for them!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Tommy Lee/Ronnie Radke/Instagram]