Jenny McCarthy Stole THIS From The Pope (!!) And Gave It To Her mom! Sacrilegious!

OMG, Jenny McCarthy!!

On Wednesday’s episode of Sirius XM‘s Let’s Talk Off Camera with host Kelly Ripa, the former Playboy model made a confession — just not that kind. She revealed back when she was on a girls’ trip to Italy she STOLE from Pope Francis! Seriously!

The 51-year-old blurted:

“I stole a cross from the Vatican and gave it to my mother. My mom’s like, ‘You know, this is not okay.'”

Wow! That’s one hell (???) of a gift for Linda McCarthy!

While explaining herself, Jenny actually backtracked a little and admitted it wasn’t her “personally” who stole the cross, rather one of her friends. She did admit to snooping around his apartment and trying on his hat, though:

“I was invited [to the Vatican] when I was in Italy, I was there for an eyeglass party or whatever, and they were like, ‘Do you want to go meet the Pope? Actually, the Pope’s not in town, but we can go in his apartment.’ I was like, ‘What?’ So we went, we literally at midnight went in the back of the Vatican and I went in his apartment and his hallways. I tried on his hat. It was crazy.”

As for the friend who stole the religious item, she didn’t drop any names. The John Tucker Must Die alum said she didn’t actually realize the cross was stolen until they’d already left:

“It’s a whole story but my girlfriend came with me and when I got home in the hotel room, she goes, ‘I know your mom loves the Pope so much, so I stole her…'”

Wild! Hopefully word doesn’t get back to the Pope about his missing cross! She’s going to be saying so many Hail Marys… Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]