Jeopardy! Champ & Best-Selling Author Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

We’ve got some truly disheartening news about one of Jeopardy!’s former champions…

Big fans of the trivia show may remember Brendan DuBois’ win in 2012. Others might know him as the award-winning, New York Times best-selling author of over 26 books. But most will now know him as a monster who has been arrested on child pornography charges.

According to the Exeter Police Department, a joint investigation into the 64-year-old was opened back in March with the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. A search warrant was ultimately issued and executed, followed by an arrest warrant. But according to police, Brendan turned himself in on Wednesday in New Hampshire.

Related: Wisconsin Mom Sentenced To Prison For Abusing 2-Year-Old Son On Facebook Live

It’s not clear what law enforcement uncovered in their search, but the author is now facing six felony Class A complaints of possession of child pornography. He’s scheduled to be arraigned a the 10th Circuit Court in Brentwood on Thursday, according to police. Disgusting.

In response, a spokesperson for Severn River Publishing, the company who publishes Brendan’s books, issued the following statement:

“We are deeply disturbed by the serious allegations against Brendan DuBois. While we respect the legal process, we have decided to immediately suspend all promotion and sales of Mr. DuBois’ books. We believe these steps are necessary to uphold our values and maintain the trust of our readers, authors, and the publishing community.”

What are your reactions to this awful news?? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Exeter Police Department & Sony Pictures Television/YouTube]