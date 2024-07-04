Wisconsin Mom Sentenced To Prison For ‘Violently’ Abusing Her 2-Year-Old Son On Facebook Live

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The fate of a mom in Wisconsin who live-streamed herself abusing her own son has been revealed.

According to online court records, 24-year-old Natasha Hunt was sentenced to a year in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of child abuse. Prepare yourselves for the horrific details of what happened, Perezcious readers. The mother and 26-year-old Amara Burns (above left inset) were arrested in 2023 after a video — originally streamed live on Facebook on August 24, 2023 — showed the abuse of her 2-year-old son.

According to a criminal complaint, Hunt was seen in the footage grabbing the child by the hair and then pulling “violently.” As this horrific attack happened, Burns “did not make any attempt to stop Natasha.” What the f**k. The complaint stated:

“Natasha was looking at the camera with an angry look on her face. (the victim) was saying ‘OW’ repeatedly and began to cry. Amara put up both of her hands. Amara did not appear to assist in the pulling of the hair besides holding (the victim) onto her lap while Natasha committed the physical pain to (the victim).”

Hunt stopped pulling her son’s hair for a second. However, she started the horrific abuse again, pulling so hard on his hair to the point where she yanked him off Burns’ lap and out of the camera’s frame. In the video, the little boy was heard saying “‘OW’ and crying.” And it gets more sinister from there. The documents said:

“You can see Natasha moving around as if she was still pulling (the victim)’s hair. Amara looked in the direction of where this incident was occurring and looked back at the camera smiling. She again made no attempt to stop Natasha from harming (the victim).”

She smiled and still did nothing?! JFC! This poor, poor child! When footage of the abuse surfaced, Assistant District Attorney Lara Parker said it sent the community “into an absolute uproar” and caused “a flood of calls to emergency services” — before “more or less trending on video sharing platforms like TikTok.” FOX 11 reported that the two women denied posting the video or having knowledge of the abuse at first. The boy also showed no signs of injury. But given the video evidence, there was no way anyone would believe a word they said! Natasha ended up pleading guilty to child abuse — intentionally causing harm. A disorderly conduct count was dismissed.

This week, she was sentenced to a year in jail and three years probation. Per online records, Hunt was credited with 313 days already served. But a 2-year prison sentence was stayed – meaning she will have to serve the time if she violates probation. According to the terms of her sentence, she is required to undergo a mental health assessment, parenting court, and anger management treatment. Additionally, she must have random drug screenings and maintain full-time employment.

Hunt then cannot have any unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18 “unless agent recommends and all treatment programs are completed.” She also can’t have contact with Burns. Speaking of her…

She was also convicted in the case back in January — but for the battery of a police officer. Burns allegedly kicked a cop during the arrest last year. Three other charges, including being party to child abuse, were dismissed. She was placed on a three-year probation. If Burns successfully completes probation, the case could be expunged from her record. Wow…

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via Marinette County Sheriff’s Office]