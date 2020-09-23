FBI Seeking More Potential Victims In Jerry Harris Child Porn Investigation!

Feds are searching for more minors who may have been preyed on by Jerry Harris.

On Tuesday, the FBI launched a “Seeking Victim Information” webpage related to the investigation of the disgraced Cheer star, who was arrested last week on charges of producing child pornography, with agents in Chicago asking for any individuals under the age of 18 who may have been victimized by the 21-year-old to come forward.

As we reported, Harris is accused of allegedly enticing two underage teen boys to send him sexually explicit images of themselves, as well as asking them to meet up in person for sex — all when they were just 13 years old. Now, feds are seeking the public’s help in identifying any additional minors who may have been approached by Harris on Snapchat or Instagram and asked to produce or view explicit photos or engage in sexual activity.

Harris admitted to soliciting child porn from at least 10 people he knew were minors, according to a criminal complaint filed last week. Court papers claim the cheerleader also admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old at a cheerleading event last year.

Only time will tell if more alleged victims will come forward. Read the FBI’s full statement and learn how you can contact them HERE.

[Image via Netflix/YouTube]