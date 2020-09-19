More Cheer Stars React To Jerry Harris’ Shocking Arrest

More people from inside Jerry Harris‘ inner circle are speaking out after the 21-year-old was arrested on child pornography charges.

Gabi Butler and La’Darius Marshall, who both received national recognition after being featured on the Netflix docuseries Cheer with Harris, issued statements via their respective Instagram accounts on Friday about the shocking news.

Butler wrote (below):

“Like most of you, I am shocked, dismayed and deeply saddened by the recent news concerning my friend and former teammate Jerry Harris. Ever since I heard the news I have gone back and forth between sobbing uncontrollably and trying to wrap my head around why something like this could happen. To be clear, although I have been a close friend and teammate with Jerry, I was never aware of anything like what he has been accused of taking place.”

She concluded, sharing that she will be praying for “all involved” and for the world:

“I believe the protection of children is more important than ever in today’s world and absolutely do not condone any actions that bring harm to a child. Issuing a statement like this hurts my heart more than any of you will ever know. As a Christian woman, the only thing I know to do is pray for all involved and for the world we live in. My heart is broken.”

La’Darius, who previously worried fans with an alarming statement on mental health earlier this month, also penned a statement of his own:

“I feel as though I have had the wind knocked out of me. How could this happen? The pain of watching the recent events surrounding my friend and former teammate Jerry Harris has been gut wrenching. As a victim of sexual abuse as a child, I know all too well the pain of experiencing this type of abuse and the difficulties it can create for life after such trauma. My heart goes out to all who may be affected by this behavior from adults. It is wrong and should never happen to a child. I am broken to pieces to see this happen with someone close to me.”

The 22-year-old wrapped up:

“To any adult who may be feeling tempted to approach a child in a sexual way, please seek major psychological help. This type of behavior only ruins lives and damages everyone around you, This will not be acceptable behavior now or later in the future. We must do better. We must protect our children. I pray for healing for everyone involved.”

As we previously reported, Navarro College cheer coach Monica Aldama also reacted to the news on Friday, sharing to her IG profile:

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces. I am devastated by this shocking, unexpected news. Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I’m praying hard for the victims and everyone affected. Please respect our privacy as our family mourns during this heartbreaking time.”

