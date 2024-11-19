Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's Kids Make Rare Public Appearance -- Walking The Runway For A Good Cause!

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake mostly keep their sons out of the spotlight, but the pair made a rare appearance over the weekend… for a really good cause!

On Saturday, The Sinner actress attended the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, and her boys — 9-year-old Silas and 4-year-old Phineas joined her! Jessica’s 5-year-old niece Zaya also was there — as a guest of honor! Zaya, who has Down syndrome, was honored as GLOBAL’s Ambassador at the event. And together, all four of them walked down the runway! Amazing!

In pictures posted by the 7th Heaven alum on Instagram, she is seen holding hands with Silas and Phineas down the runway as Zaya walks in front of them. Jessica rocked a black gown with feathers from David Koma. Meanwhile, Phineas sported khaki pants with brown patches and a white tee with suspenders and a box tie printed on the front, and Silas dressed in khakis, a white button-down shirt, and a navy blazer. Zaya wore a tulle white dress decked out with a pink ribbon and completed the look with sparkly sneakers.

Jessica could not help but gush about the “unforgettable honor” it was to share this special moment with her niece, writing in the caption:

“Last night was truly special at the #BeBeautifulBeYourself fashion show. Walking the runway with my amazing niece @lovelyzayab was an unforgettable honor. Huge thanks to the @globaldownsyndrome foundation for creating such a profound, empowering event and for all the incredible work you do. My heart is so full.”

Check out the pictures from the event (below):

Love this!!

And many felt the same way, including Justin. He commented:

“All the feels!!!! “

