Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Son Knox! He's So Tall Now!

Angelina Jolie Has SUPER RARE Outing With Son Knox! See The Pics! 

Angelina Jolie stepped out with her son for the Governors Awards 2024! Just the two of them! Awww…

In El Lay on Sunday, the actress attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ annual pre-Oscars award show alongside her son Knox Jolie-Pitt! The 16-year-old is a pretty private person who we don’t get to see very often, much less on a solo date with his momma. He looked absolutely dashing in a black suit and bowtie — and stood taller than his momma! Aw! Speaking of Angelina, she of course shone in a white and gold gown with heels.

See the pics from the night (below):

Angelina Jolie and son Knox
(c) Nicky Nelson/WENN.com
Angelina Jolie and son Knox
(c) Nicky Nelson/WENN.com
Angelina Jolie and son Knox
(c) Nicky Nelson/WENN.com
Angelina Jolie and son Knox
(c) Nicky Nelson/WENN.com
Angelina Jolie and son Knox
(c) Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

Wow!

Knox is looking SO grown up! Not in attendance? Angie and Brad Pitt‘s other five kids, Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Knox’s twin Vivienne, also 16. This was apparently just a mother-son thing! So cute!

It looks like Angelina had the best time with her youngest boy by her side! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Nov 18, 2024 14:00pm PDT

