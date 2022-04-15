Jessica Simpson Swoons Over Her Hunky Husband: 'I've Loved Eric My Whole Life'

Jessica Simpson is enjoying married bliss!

The Open Book author has just become an open book of sorts about her husband of nearly a decade, Eric Johnson, and we can’t swoon hard enough over these quotes about her love and appreciation for him!

Speaking to Us Weekly this week about her current family dynamic, the 41-year-old star really drove the point home about how well things are going for her and hubby. In fact, as the famous songstress explained to the outlet, it feels easy and natural! Truly, the best compliment you can give to your significant other after so many years together!

Jessica said:

“I don’t feel like our marriage has been long, but I feel like I’ve loved Eric my whole life. I guess in the moment I met him, it felt like a marriage.”

She’s not kidding about things being smooth and easy right from the very start, either. She explained to the mag all about how very early on, the pair enjoyed a deeper connection that most.

Recalling a letter the former NFL player wrote to her while they were celebrating her 30th birthday in July 2010 — after they’d only known each other for just a few months — Jessica revealed:

“He wrote a letter about what love means to him and, like, the ideal relationship. And that was when I turned 30! So, that was a long time ago. Eric and I set intentions, and we’re very good at manifesting our dreams. We’re very good at creating a safe environment for each other to be ourselves.”

Love to hear that!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the Texan wed her 42-year-old Prince Charming in July 2014 after four full years of dating. Now they share three kids — Maxwell, 9, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 3 — and work hard to communicate and parent the whole way through!

The Dukes of Hazzard actress explained to Us Weekly how she and Eric have managed to get through this hectic thing called life together as smoothly as possible:

“We rarely fight. If we do, it’s more conversational, and it’s not like, ‘He’s right or she’s right.’ It’s not about winning.”

So there you go!

Obviously marriage is a lot of work, and Jessica and Eric aren’t immune to experiencing some of the same struggles as every other couple. But it seriously sounds like these two are in a happy, healthy, sustainable place — and they apparently have been for a long, long while!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

