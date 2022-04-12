Jessica Simpson Goes From Last Week's Bikini Pic Straight To Brand New Thong Snap! Yowza!

Can we talk for a minute about how Jessica Simpson is just un-freakin-believable?!

The 41-year-old singer has been showing off her bodacious body lately, as she did last week with a sexy and revealing bikini pic while also dishing details about her impressive triple-digit weight loss. And now, she’s gone and done it again with a new revealing pic! We are truly not worthy!

The Open Book author opened up on the other side this time around, showing off her taut and toned booty in a pic of her backside as part of a series on Instagram celebration her family’s most recent vacation.

In the IG carousel, which was posted to her official account on Monday, the pop princess published a series of sweet snaps of her 42-year-old husband Eric Johnson and the couple’s three children — Maxwell, 9, Ace, 8, and Birdie Mae, 3 — during a tropical getaway to Mexico.

Titling the post “Johnson Family Spring Break 2022,” the singer shared a bunch of heartwarming snaps of the fam. But it’s the very last snap in the series that is getting ALL the attention — from us, at least!

As you can see (below) as you swipe through the carousel, Simpson’s final pic in that post shows her turned around to show off her amazing backside while looking on to watch Birdie Mae play on the beach during the trip to Cabo San Lucas:

Love it!!!

Love ALL of it, and the family pics are the best! But seeing the I Wanna Love You Forever crooner’s confidence in showing off her toned physique is just awesome!

Oh, and as if that wasn’t enough, about an hour after the Newlyweds alum published her version of internet-breaking goodness, she did it all again with this mirror selfie snapped in sunglasses, a hat, and a tiny little gold bikini to boot (below):

Truly amazing! We are here for it!

Oh, and Jessica’s nearly 6 million IG followers are, too.

The pop star’s comments section was filled with reactions to her pics of the fam’s beach bonanza, with just a few of the best reactions shared (below):

“Wow! Stunning! You have been working hard and the payoff is evident. Congrats!” “Looking so beautiful Jessica! I thought you were Britney Spears. You both are gorgeous” “Bikini body ON POINT Jess” “You look GREAT! Fit and healthy!” “Yesss girl!! Gives me motivation to work on my body!” “Can we trade bodies?” “You look absolutely amazing! You look like you’ve never had kids!” “Whoa! how does your husband concentrate on anything?? So distracting!”

So great! And so inspiring!

And we definitely agree with that last comment! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Jessica Simpson/Instagram]