This!!! One of the best songs Jessie J has ever released!

I Want Love is an uplifting disco pop song with a killer bass rift and her power vocals!

This reminds us of the iconic I’m Outta Love by Anastacia from 2000.

We hope this is a hit for her! We hope this is her new direction!

MORE OF THIS!

