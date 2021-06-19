Jessie J Breaks Down In Tears Over Throat Condition Affecting Her Voice: I’m ‘Still In Pain Every Day’

Jessie J got emotional while opening up about her recent health struggles.

The 33-year-old singer recently shared a message with fans on Instagram detailing a throat condition that has affected her singing abilities over the past couple of months. Along with the lengthy caption, Jessie posted a short clip of herself tearfully crooning out the words to her track I Want Love. She explained in the note how she sent the clip to a speech therapist as part of her ongoing recovery, saying:

“The first song I sang was I Want Love. Just hearing myself sing it and feel so vulnerable whilst singing brought me to tears. I have never, ever to this day (since recording it) been able to sing it because of the pain I’m experiencing. Man, it’s been hard not singing. It’s literally my lifeline and my happiness.”

While recording the soundbite, the Domino hitmaker realized that she needed to be real with everyone about her health issues and decided to make a post:

“Being quiet is not something I’m good at. Or makes me feel like myself. Lord knows I’m loud af. It was in that moment I knew I needed to be honest with myself and honest with you all about where I am at and explain what is going on… To be totally real, to have your support and love would help me get through this faster I’m sure. I’ve always been honest however hard it feels. It’s important to be strong enough to be weak. Especially on a platform like this.”

Ch-ch-check out the heartbreaking video (below):

Wow. We can’t even imagine how hard it must be not being able to do what you love.

Posting more on her IG Story, the Brit went on to explain how she started experiencing a constant burning sensation in her throat that severely impacted her voice:

“In February, I started to feel a burn in my throat constantly. I ignored it for a bit as I presumed it was fatigue from the studio. When I went to see a doctor, I was told I have major acid reflux and nodules because I have continued to sing with acid reflux, which was probably caused by the steroids I had taken for my ear late last year.”

ICYMI, the artist had also been diagnosed with Meniere’s Disease in December. And while she’s “still in pain every day,” Jessie seems to be facing the battle with a positive attitude:

“I am still seeing different doctors and doing everything I can to resolve it. I PROMISE you that. The truth is, I say it on stage all the time: My biggest lesson my whole life has been my health. And I’m in it. Living in it. This my real life and I know I’m being faced with this because I can handle it.”

We’re wishing you a speedy recovery, Jessie!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Jessie J/Instagram]