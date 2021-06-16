Jeffree Star Announces He's Moving Out Of California, Addresses Mental Health & 'Biggest Regrets'

Jeffree Star is seeking help.

The 35-year-old YouTube superstar and beauty guru posted a new video to his account Tuesday afternoon in which he announced he was leaving California — at least for the time being — and described his mental state throughout.

In the 25-minute-long video, which already drew more than a half-million views in the first few hours it was posted, Nathan Schwandt‘s ex reflected on the year that was in 2020, and how that spilled over for him into 2021.

Jeffree said (below):

“2020 really took it out of me, and I had so much time during COVID and lockdown and quarantine to really reevaluate my entire life. I finally had a lot of time to address things that I was not ready to address with myself [and] was too scared to deal with my personal issues, and so many mental things that I was running from, so I’m selling this house. I need to say goodbye to California for a second. You guys know I live in Wyoming part-time, now full-time, and I really needed to do it for me. This decision was astronomically hard. There’s so many factors in my life, and after months I think I’m ready.”

Interestingly, he spoke about his massive mansion in Calabasas, too.

The viral vlogger explained:

“It’s really, really lonely here. Do I need to be in a house this big? Of course I don’t. My ego at the time thought I did. I manifested every single thing and I’m so proud of that, but internally I was suffering immensely. I wasn’t telling the people that loved me, that surrounded me and who were on my team how what was really happening and that was one of my biggest regrets is not asking for help. I had to stop hanging out with idiots, I had to stop dating, I had to just really focus on me. Everything was a distraction. I had to stop it all…I’m ready to let go of so much. I’m ready to really focus on my inner happiness and my peace.”

Wow!

And even more interestingly, the controversial celeb opened up about past YouTube dramas that he’d found himself caught up in.

Though he didn’t name names, he did open up a bit about regrets in his public past, relaying:

“I think that all the drama and all the ugliness that happened last summer was meant to be… whatever higher power or life or God or anything that you guys believe in — it was supposed to happen and it was one of the most humbling experiences. I lost millions of followers. I had people turn on me, all because of what someone else made up. I don’t want to dive into that ever again, and we’re not going to talk about it. I just think that the past is the past. … Somehow I got caught up in joining this YouTube space and the beauty world, now the beauty community is insane. I was part of the problem … I’ll regret that forever, all the crazy things that have happened publicly. So many things will never be said.”

The star ends things on a positive note, though, concluding:

“I’m actually in a really, really great place mentally. I feel like I’m thriving, I’m closer to my family than ever before. I’m really focused on creating again and I’m happy. I really am.”

We hope so!

Here’s the full video (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

