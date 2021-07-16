Jessie James Decker Shows Off Ultra-Fit Bikini Body After Weight Gain Criticism!

Body shamers best not come for Jessie James Decker!

The 33-year-old Lights Down Low singer took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her super-toned body in a tight little bikini not even one full day after breaking down over hurtful social media comments criticizing her for gaining weight.

Eric Decker‘s smokin’ hot wife was keen on not letting the bullies and trolls win, though. To that end, just about 24 hours after first really opening up about her struggles with internet body shamers, she bared it all and delivered the best “f**k you” possible to the bullies!

Ch-ch-check out her pic (below):

Love it!

And love that simple “cheers” caption, too. We’ll certainly drink to that!! BTW, she looks AMAZING!

Eat s**t and find something better to do with your time, trolls!

