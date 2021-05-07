Jessie James Decker Surprises Fans By Showing Off New Breast Implants: 'I Treated Myself'

Jessie James Decker is showing off her new boobs!

On Thursday, the 33-year-old country singer took to Instagram to share a picture of her body in a blue bikini after undergoing breast augmentation surgery — and also to say she’s “really happy” with the results! Jessie kicked off the lengthy reveal by writing:

“I treated myself… to new boobies! After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha! I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it. They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back … plus some.”

Related: TikToker Busts ‘Creepy Man’ For Allegedly Taking Pics Of Her At Airport!

The former reality star, who is mom to Vivianne, Eric, and Forrest, added how she feels more comfortable with her new physique, explaining:

“I feel great; I’m super happy with them and felt like a brand new woman when I was trying on our new @kittenish swim and loving the way they finally filled out the tops like I wanted. it’s not for everybody but it was certainly for me!”

And while the momma recognized plastic surgery is not for everyone, she told her fans to still “do what makes you feel confident and sexy.” Ch-ch-check out the transformation (below):

Jessie then continued to flash her latest additions on Instagram Stories by posing in some swim looks from her Nashville boutique, Kittenish. Take a look (below):

Wow, we love to see the confidence!!! The musician has always been open about her health and fitness journey since having children. Last year, Jessie hopped on social media to admit how she still feels “insecure” even after losing postpartum weight and getting a breast reduction and lift. She confessed at the time:

“I’ll be honest I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies. I’ve had a few breast reduction surgeries and lifts to try to tighten up the skin on my breasts (at one point the skin was so loose from growing to a size G from breastfeeding that I swear they could hit my belly button no joke) but now I have been left with really intense scars all the way around my cleavage that I try to hide out of insecurity.”

The author went on to note how other moms should not feel alone with this struggle, sharing:

“The reason why I’m sharing this emotion is because I know a lot of moms feel the same way and sometimes I just feel frustrated that no matter how hard I worked out or toned up the skin remains and it’s just something that I struggle with from time to time.”

She then added:

“I am a human being and sometimes the loose skin does make me a little insecure and make me wonder if I’m still sexy to Eric or if people are looking at my stomach when I’m in a bikini which I’m sure sounds silly but it’s just me being in my head sometimes.”

Even so, body insecurity is something almost everyone can relate to, and we are glad to see Jessie absolutely glowing after her procedure!

[Image via Jessie James Decker/Instagram]