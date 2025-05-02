Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

R.I.P.

Jill Sobule's Friends Thought She Got Out Of House Fire! Oh No!

Jill Sobule Friends Thought She Got Out Of House Fire

Oh no… This news was already so devastating, we can’t believe it gets worse…

We learned Thursday evening that singer Jill Sobule, who found fame in the ’90s with absolute bangers I Kissed A Girl and Supermodel, was killed in a house fire early that morning. But we’re now learning the Woodbury, Minnesota home which burned down was not hers!

According to a shocking new report from TMZ, Jill was staying with friends at the time. It was their home that caught fire.

Jill’s agent Craig Grossman revealed the awful details. The married couple woke up in the early morning hours, realized their house had caught fire, and quickly made their escape. They swear they thought Jill was with them as they fled the burning home!

Once they were safely outside, they realized she wasn’t with them. She hadn’t made it out. But they’d only barely escaped, and the blaze was too dangerous by that point to go back for her. Grossman says the couple are now wracked with survivors’ guilt. Just awful.

Minnesota’s Ramsey County Medical Examiner has confirmed Jill was found dead in the remains of the home after the fire was finally out. Her cause of death is under investigation. The cause of the fire is still unknown as well. Grossman confirms none of the three occupants of the house smoked.

Such a horrible way to die… and for her friends to be so close to saving her…

May 02, 2025

