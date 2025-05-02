I Kissed A Girl Singer Jill Sobule Killed In House Fire

Oh no… Such awful news in the music world today…

Jill Sobule was killed in a house fire on Thursday! Per reports, firefighters responded to a call at her Woodbury, Minnesota home around 5:30 in the morning, but the house was already ablaze. An investigation is underway.

This is such a horrible end for someone who made so many people happy! Jill became an LGBT ’90s icon with her surprise hit I Kissed A Girl — yes, long before the Katy Perry one. The song wasn’t just a lesbian anthem, it was a genuine hit in 1995, getting near the top of the alternative charts.

And she kept it rolling with another classic — Supermodel, one of the biggest earworms off the banger Clueless soundtrack.

Oof, this is so sad!

Jill was 66. She was still performing, too. She had a show scheduled for Friday in Denver, her hometown. Oof. Her manager John Porter confirmed the heartbreaking news of Jill’s death, saying in a statement:

“Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture. I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client & a friend today. I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others.”

R.I.P.

