Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Speak Out Days After TLC Cancels Counting On Amid Josh Duggar Scandal

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are opening up to the public in the days after their longtime reality TV show, Counting On, was canceled by TLC.

Of course, as we reported last week when the cancellation news first came down and was made official, the entire demise of the show is linked to their son Josh Duggar‘s ongoing legal controversy involving the alleged possession of child pornography.

In a statement released by the longtime married couple on Saturday, they look back at their time on air for more than 17 years — and 11 full seasons of television — and reflect on their growing family and achievements (below):

“It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children. Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous—following God is an exciting adventure! Since we began filming so long ago, we’ve had the amazing honor to share our lives, our faith, and our story with you—including some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced.”

The family obviously chose not to dive into the details regarding those “difficult and painful” moments, including Josh’s late April arrest on charges of possessing and receiving child pornography.

Nevertheless, the Duggar family statement continued, with the family adding (below):

“We are full of deep gratitude for the love shown to us and the prayers of so many who have sustained us both now and through the years. We look forward to all the new adventures and endeavors that may come our way, and with so many grown children and wonderful grandchildren, we know our love will only continue to multiply! The wonderful experiences that filming has provided us will be treasured always, and we look forward to discovering what’s next for our family and sharing more with you along the way!”

Seems pretty typical for the Duggars — or really anyone in this situation, really. Taking the high road, avoiding the controversy.

