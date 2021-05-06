Josh Duggar FREED From Prison Awaiting Trial In Child Porn Case; Granted 'Unlimited Contact' With His Kids

Josh Duggar is a free man… temporarily, at least.

As the 19 Kids And Counting alum faces a trial later this year to deal with charges for receiving and possessing child pornography, an Arkansas judge has ordered that he be allowed to leave jail in the interim.

During a virtual court hearing on Wednesday, Judge Christy Comstock of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas ruled that the embattled former reality TV star can be released from prison for now.

He’s not going back to his own home, though. As part of the deal with him being released, Comstock ordered the 33-year-old man to remain confined to the home of “close friends” Lacount and Maria Reber, who stepped up to be designated as third-party custodians in the case. Duggar must stay at their house until trial begins, and he will be monitored with GPS tracking to help ensure he complies with that order.

Comstock admitted the third-party route was better than releasing Duggar to his pregnant wife, Anna, and their six children. The judge noted she “cannot in good conscience” send Josh back to his own home in light of what he’s been charged with at this point.

Still, she did grant Josh “unlimited contact” with his children — so long as Anna is there and present to observe the interactions. Duggar is not allowed to see any other minor children, including his nieces and nephews and any other family members.

In a bit of a cryptic statement (and a thinly-veiled threat!), Comstock advised Duggar strongly upon coming to her decision on the “unlimited contact,” telling him (below):

“Don’t make me regret this decision.”

Whoa! No kidding…

Now, not everybody is feeling so good about this pre-trial release. Federal probation officer Diem Nguyen was called as a witness during Comstock’s hearing and specifically requested that Duggar not be released — especially to the Reber family.

Nguyen noted that based on his investigation, the Rebers sometimes “have minor children over for piano lessons with their adult daughter,” and that the family also owns multiple guns, “but not a gun safe.” Pointing to both of those issues, Nguyen shared concern, explaining:

“The minors that come to the home causes the probation office some concern, as well as the pistols.”

Still, the Rebers insisted they would immediately relocate the piano lessons and remove all the firearms before Duggar’s arrival.

So, at some point on Thursday, Duggar will be remanded into the their care while he awaits trial on the child pornography charges. As of now, that trial is expected to begin in late July.

