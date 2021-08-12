Jim Edmonds Is Engaged Following Messy Divorce From RHOC Alum Meghan King

Jim Edmonds has put a ring on it again!

After months of speculation, his girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor finally revealed the news on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of herself flaunting the massive engagement ring. She also wrote alongside the snapshot:

“Dear Diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie.”

Aw! You can ch-ch-check out the stunning bling (below):

In case you didn’t know, the pair started dating in January 2020 after supposedly meeting when they had a threesome with his ex-wife Meghan King — though he later denied that the romp ever happened. The 51-year-old athlete shared a lengthy Instagram post about Kortnie earlier this year, where he detailed how much she has positively impacted his life, saying:

“Every now and then, someone will show up in your life And make you smile. Make you laugh, and change the way you think. They’ll make you wonder why you spent so much time worrying about the past. When your present is so great. They will show you what real love is. When you think it couldn’t be achieved …”

He continued:

“They Will show you why to wake up on the right side of the bed. Because there is no time for the wrong side. They will hold your hand, even when times are bad. This woman has done all of that and more and made me believe in myself again. Cheers to you my love … I can never thank you enough.”

It’s a far cry from Jim’s usual lovey-dovey messages, where he would simultaneously bash his “loveless and abusive relationship” with Meghan.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alums previously were entangled in a messy divorce where they fought over everything from custody arrangements to spousal support. It has been less than amicable, to say the least! Fortunately, they reportedly finalized their breakup in May.

But despite their tumultuous past, it seems like the happy couple surprisingly has the reality star’s blessing! King previously explained to Us Weekly that she approved of Jim and Kortnie taking their relationship to the next level, saying:

“I would feel that stability for my children is what I care about the most. So any kind of long-term committed relationship that Jim is in, I fully, fully support because that’s absolutely the best for my children.”

Well, congrats!!! Are you shocked Jim and Kortnie got engaged? Let us know in the comments (below)!

