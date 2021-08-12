Kelly Clarkson Celebrates BIG Divorce Win! Prenup Will Be Upheld!

It’s a good day for Kelly Clarkson!

The singer has just won a major victory amid her difficult divorce! According to TMZ, a judge has validated the performer’s prenup — meaning all her assets and income earned since marrying ex Brandon Blackstock in 2013 are safe!

Laura Wasser, the A-lister’s high-profile lawyer (and the basis for Laura Dern‘s character in Marriage Story), had previously argued during a trial that the prenup must remain valid because individuals should be held accountable to the contracts they sign — and, you know, can’t change their mind now that they’re walking away from a multimillionaire!

Related: Kelly Clarkson Shares RARE Pic Of Kids After ‘Magical’ Disney Vacation!

The talk show host reportedly received the happy news while on the set of The Voice — and let out an impressive squeal of excitement when she got the important email. The entire cast and crew, including Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande, even joined in on the celebration proving just how personal this fight has been to all in Kelly’s close circle. Whoo!

Blake even proved his loyalty to his co-host by recently ending his relationship with Blackstock, who was his manager for years, too. Good for him for supporting a friend!

This latest decision in the legal fight is a bummer for Brandon who was hoping to split assets with his ex-wife, but it also poses a major problem for his future! The talent manager currently resides in the couple’s formerly shared Montana ranch — which Kelly now has complete and total control of, meaning she could sell the place right out from under him!

The dad of the duo’s shared children — River, 7, and Remington, 5 — had been planning to settle down on the ranch to sponsor rodeos and become a rancher, according to The Blast. Now, he might have to leave his beloved cattle behind and start a whole new life for himself since he has no right to that land!

Innerestingly, earlier this year the former stepson of country music legend Reba McEntire was ordered to pay monthly payments while residing in the home (about $81,000 a month, via ET), so we suppose there’s a possibility Kelly could let him just rent out the place for a while… But judging by how nasty their split has been, we’re guessing she’d much prefer cutting as many ties as possible with him!

Related: Kelly Tells Gwyneth Paltrow She ‘Can’t Even Imagine’ Getting Married Again Amid Divorce

Of course, she can’t get rid of him forever. They’re co-parents after all! While the Stronger vocalist was granted primary custody of the kiddos, that’s just for a temporary basis because Brandon moved out of Cali. There’s still a chance that could be changed in the future (though it will likely be made permanent). For now, though, most issues in their split have been resolved because of the prenup and the fact that the divorce has been “bifurcated,” meaning the official end of their marriage has been separated from the property settlement and custody agreements. It’s just a matter of days before the legal marriage should be finalized, as well.

One thing that remains up in the air is Kelly’s last name. According to court docs obtained by ET, the songwriter filed to have her legal last name — which apparently was changed to Blackstock, despite her never using that in public — be changed back to Clarkson officially.

So far, it seems like things are leaning in the pop star’s direction, even after having to pay a hefty chunk of cash to her estranged hubby! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Adriana M. Barraza]