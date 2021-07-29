Matt Damon Finally Reveals HIS Side Of The 'Feud' With Jimmy Kimmel

The “feud” between Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel is one of the longest running jokes in Hollywood — who would have thought its beginnings were so random? And had basically NOTHING to do with one of the people involved??

Speaking on Sirius XM‘s The Jess Cagle Show on Wednesday, Matt finally opened up about his side of the whole thing.

Related: Lucy Liu Finally Reveals What Caused Bill Murray Fight On Charlie’s Angels

It started with the Saving Private Ryan star being just as clueless as anyone else! He explained:

“People started to call me and ask like, ‘Hey, what’s your connection to this guy?’ … I’d never met Jimmy. And he literally pulled my name out of thin air one night.”

He didn’t even watch the show, joking that “no one did” at that time! LOLz! He really can’t turn it off!

The now 50-year-old says the late night host told him one night when the lineup on his fledgling show was particularly dire — a ventriloquist and a guy in a gorilla suit — he thought it would be funny to joke that he had bumped a big star as a “throwaway” line, the now-infamous:

“My apologies to Matt Damon, we ran out of time.”

As the star of the upcoming Stillwater points out, it was completely arbitrary:

“He could have said Brad Pitt. He could’ve said, you know, George [Clooney], he could have said somebody else. But he just, for some reason — maybe I had a movie out that week or something — but he just said my name… It changed the course of both of our lives. We’ve kept this feud going for, you know, it’s gotta be 15 years now.”

The Oscar winner says he’s “had a lot of fun doing it” — and so has the audience. It’s led to such viral moments as Kimmel’s ex Sarah Silverman singing about F**king Matt Damon…

And to the star actually coming onstage at the Emmys while Kimmel was hosting to twist the knife about losing the award to John Oliver…

Damon said he’s spoken to Kimmel, with whom he’s become good friends, about keeping the bit going so long. He says the JKL host told him it just “doesn’t behave like any joke ever”:

“He goes, ‘I say the same joke every night… and it gets a laugh every night.'”

See Matt laughing off the feud talk (below)!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube.]