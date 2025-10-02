JK Rowling Attacks Emma Watson -- By Unmasking What She Said PRIVATELY Amid Transphobia Controversy!

J.K. Rowling is attempting to expose Emma Watson!

As Perezcious readers know, the Harry Potter author has come under fire for years over her anti-transgender comments, causing massive friction between her and several of the actors who brought her characters to life. So when Emma appeared on Jay Shetty‘s On Purpose podcast last week, it was a big topic of conversation.

The 35-year-old performer opened up about where her relationship stands with JK despite their vastly different viewpoints. She expressed:

“I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I … had personal experiences with. I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person — I don’t get to keep and cherish … I just don’t think these things are either or.”

She continued:

“I think it’s my deepest wish that I hope people who don’t agree with my opinion will love me and I hope I can keep loving people who I don’t necessarily share the same opinion with.”

@jayshetty ????Brand new podcast????with Emma Watson is out NOW on all patforms ????️ Search ‘Jay Shetty Emma Watson’ to watch or listen today! ♬ original sound – Jay Shetty

Well, a certain group got a hold of the clip and quickly began bashing Emma for sitting “on the fence” when it comes to her views on gender identity. They apparently feel she either needs to be full on pro-trans and condemn Rowling, or be full on pro-Rowling and condemn the trans community — which is EXACTLY what Emma is saying she doesn’t feel like it has to come to.

In a clip circulating around the web, Sex Matters Sports Campaign Lead Fiona McAnena and Josh Howie discuss Emma’s recent remarks in comparison to her 2022 BAFTAs speech, where she seemingly took a dig at the controversial author’s disapproving views on the trans community by saying, “I’m here for all of the witches.” Watch (below):

And here’s the viral argument circulating online:

“I think she’s going to find that you can’t sit on the fence… The real win is when ordinary people can say these things.”@DerryBanShee speaks to @joshxhowie about Emma Watson’s comments about JK Rowling. ???? https://t.co/QFKNj0XXrH pic.twitter.com/ULjs4x89hT — Sex Matters (@SexMattersOrg) September 29, 2025

Well, that news clip landed on JK’s feed, and she’s using it to take aim at Hermione Granger herself.

On Monday, the writer took to X (Twitter) to comment on the recent discourse surrounding Emma. She posted a lengthy statement while reposting the above clip, saying:

“I’m not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created. The idea is as ludicrous as me checking with the boss I had when I was twenty-one for what opinions I should hold these days.”

She went on to claim Emma and her co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, who has been outspoken in his support for the trans community, have “every right to embrace gender identity ideology”:

“Such beliefs are legally protected, and I wouldn’t want to see any of them threatened with loss of work, or violence, or death, because of them.”

However, she went on to criticize the actors for speaking out against her when she, for years, “repeatedly declined invitations” to do the same:

“When you’ve known people since they were ten years old it’s hard to shake a certain protectiveness. Until quite recently, I hadn’t managed to throw off the memory of children who needed to be gently coaxed through their dialogue in a big scary film studio. For the past few years, I’ve repeatedly declined invitations from journalists to comment on Emma specifically, most notably on the Witch Trials of JK Rowling. Ironically, I told the producers that I didn’t want her to be hounded as the result of anything I said.”

She went on to reveal a private exchange between herself and Emma, who showed support for the trans community publicly during her BAFTAs speech, but also extended an olive brand to Rowling. The writer noted:

“Emma asked someone to pass on a handwritten note from her to me, which contained the single sentence ‘I’m so sorry for what you’re going through’ (she has my phone number).”

She continued:

“This was back when the death, rape and torture threats against me were at their peak, at a time when my personal security measures had had to be tightened considerably and I was constantly worried for my family’s safety. Emma had just publicly poured more petrol on the flames, yet thought a one line expression of concern from her would reassure me of her fundamental sympathy and kindness.”

Sooooo, is this Rowling’s attempt at trying to make Emma look bad?? Is it a bid to prove The Circle star is hypocritical? Because, from our POV, it more so sounds like while Emma stands firmly in her beliefs, she continues to have compassion for her former collaborator. Maybe she could’ve shared that note in a more personal fashion by contacting JK, but it’s not like she directly attacked her. But that’s just our take.

The Fantastic Beasts creator clearly doesn’t see it this way, though. She went on:

“The greatest irony here is that, had Emma not decided in her most recent interview to declare that she loves and treasures me — a change of tack I suspect she’s adopted because she’s noticed full-throated condemnation of me is no longer quite as fashionable as it was — I might never have been this honest. Adults can’t expect to cosy up to an activist movement that regularly calls for a friend’s assassination, then assert their right to the former friend’s love, as though the friend was in fact their mother.”

The 60-year-old concluded:

“Emma is rightly free to disagree with me and indeed to discuss her feelings about me in public — but I have the same right, and I’ve finally decided to exercise it.”

Wow. Sounds like we could be hearing more from her in the future… You can read her statement in full (below):

I'm seeing quite a bit of comment about this, so I want to make a couple of points. I'm not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created. The idea is as ludicrous as me checking with the boss I had when I was twenty-one for what opinions I should… https://t.co/c0pz19P7jc — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 29, 2025

What do YOU make of this situation, Perezcious readers? Does this note make Emma look hypocritical? Can Emma rally behind the trans community while maintaining compassion for Rowling? Let us know in the comments down below.

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/

